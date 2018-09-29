Alexis Sanchez Left out of Manchester United Squad for West Ham Match

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez has been left out of the Manchester United squad for their meeting with West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The club confirmed the XI and substitutes for the match at the London Stadium prior to kick-off:

The forward was a high-profile acquisition from Arsenal in the 2018 January transfer window, but the Chilean has struggled to reproduce his form for the Gunners in United red.

In five Premier League appearances for the club in 2018-19, he's yet to find the net.

However, his poor run at Old Trafford extends beyond this term, as he only netted twice in 12 outings for the club in the Premier League last season.

For manager Jose Mourinho, it's a big call to make at a time when he is under massive pressure to see his team perform.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last Saturday, he watched his side get dumped out of the Carabao Cup in midweek by Derby County after a penalty shootout.

The match at the London Stadium feels vital for the Portuguese coach, and it's unlikely to be a straightforward encounter for the Red Devils, as the Hammers appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks with four points from their last two matches.

Sanchez has proved himself to be one of the best players in the Premier League in recent years, scoring 60 goals in his three-and-a-half years at the Emirates Stadium in the top flight.

On paper, he should be an ideal player for Mourinho's side, as he presses from the front, doesn't shirk any defensive responsibilities and is typically productive in front of goal.

However, Sanchez doesn't deserve to be in the XI after a string of below-par displays. Not having him in the squad at all to potentially make an impression from the bench does feel like something of a statement from the United boss, though.