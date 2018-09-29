Gordon Hayward Says He Didn't Play His Best in Return to Celtics from Leg Injury

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward returned to the floor Friday night for the first time since he suffered a fractured ankle in his debut with the club last October.

Naturally, there was some rust.

"Definitely good to get that one out of the way," Hayward said after the Celtics' 104-97 preseason loss to the Charlotte Hornets at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, per ESPN news services. "Didn't feel like I played my best basketball, but I was having fun out there and it was good to be back with the guys. Definitely had some good moments, some bad ones."

Hayward finished the loss with 10 points on 2-of-7 shooting (1-of-5 from three), three rebounds, one assist and a block.

Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Right Arrow Icon

Most importantly, he made it through the night unscathed.

"I've been through a lot this past year, so just to be out there in front of the fans, playing with my teammates, there were moments that I didn't know if I was going to be able to do that," Hayward said. "So, that was definitely a win."

Hayward and the Celtics will return to the exhibition circuit Sunday evening for a showdown with the Hornets at TD Garden in Boston.