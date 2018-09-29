Gordon Hayward Says He Didn't Play His Best in Return to Celtics from Leg Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 28: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics is introduced against the Charlotte Hornets during a pre-season game on September 28, 2018 at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward returned to the floor Friday night for the first time since he suffered a fractured ankle in his debut with the club last October. 

Naturally, there was some rust. 

"Definitely good to get that one out of the way," Hayward said after the Celtics' 104-97 preseason loss to the Charlotte Hornets at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, per ESPN news services. "Didn't feel like I played my best basketball, but I was having fun out there and it was good to be back with the guys. Definitely had some good moments, some bad ones."

Hayward finished the loss with 10 points on 2-of-7 shooting (1-of-5 from three), three rebounds, one assist and a block. 

Most importantly, he made it through the night unscathed. 

"I've been through a lot this past year, so just to be out there in front of the fans, playing with my teammates, there were moments that I didn't know if I was going to be able to do that," Hayward said. "So, that was definitely a win."

Hayward and the Celtics will return to the exhibition circuit Sunday evening for a showdown with the Hornets at TD Garden in Boston. 

