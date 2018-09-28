Luka Doncic to Play in Mavericks Preseason Opener vs. Beijing Ducks

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said Friday that rookie guard Luka Doncic will play in the team's preseason opener against the Beijing Ducks on Saturday.

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Carlisle said that while the minute distribution hasn't been decided, Doncic will play "plenty."

The Atlanta Hawks selected Doncic with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft before shipping him to the Mavs for rookie guard Trae Young and a 2019 first-round selection that is top-five protected.

Saturday will mark Doncic's first official game action as an NBA player.

The 19-year-old native of Slovenia is among the most exciting NBA prospects in recent memory due to the success he enjoyed in Europe as a member of Real Madrid.

Doncic led Real Madrid to the EuroLeague championship this year, and he was also named EuroLeague MVP after averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game across EuroLeague and Liga ACB competition.

Since reaching the playoffs in 15 of 16 seasons from 2000-01 through 2015-16, the Mavs have failed to reach the postseason in each of the past two campaigns.

There are major expectations on Doncic and 2017 first-round pick Dennis Smith Jr. to form a backcourt capable of leading Dallas back to prominence.

Doncic's first chance to impress will come Saturday when the Mavs host the Ducks before traveling to China to face the Philadelphia 76ers in a pair of preseason games.