Cavaliers News: David Nwaba Turned Down Pacers Contract to Sign with CLE

Before signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in early September, former Chicago Bulls guard David Nwaba had a multi-year offer from a different playoff contender.

However, his top priority was finding the right situation—even if it meant taking a one-year deal.

"Indiana wanted me for two years, but Cleveland seemed like a better fit," Nwaba revealed recently, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. "Young guys as well as veterans on this team so I thought it was a perfect fit and knew I was going to get my opportunity here."

