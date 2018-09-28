Eden Hazard Not Concerned About Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Comparisons

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has dismissed comparisons to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, telling reporters all he cares about is winning matches and trophies.

As reported by Goal, both manager Maurizio Sarri and team-mate Ross Barkley have talked up the Belgium international recently, and the latter invoked comparisons to the Barcelona and Juventus stars. Hazard cares little, however:

"I don't have (goal) targets to be fair—my only target is to win something every year. I want to win trophies.

"It is not important how many goals I score. You know me, I don't care about that. I just want to enjoy my football and win games.

"At the moment I am scoring goals, that is why everyone is talking for me to be in the top three (players in the world). It is a pleasure to be there. I just want to keep going. I am the same player as two years ago, three years ago. I'm now in a period that I score a lot of goals, and hopefully I keep on scoring."

The former Lille man also talked about his love for the game and the Premier League title fight. He admitted it will be hard to beat Liverpool and Manchester City in the competition given their immense talent.

Hazard was one of the standout players during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and he has carried that great form into the new Premier League campaign. He's been crucial for the Blues so far and bagged a spectacular winner in the midweek Carabao Cup mach against the Reds.

Here's a look at that fabulous run and strike:

Matt Law of the Telegraph praised the 27-year-old afterwards and believes he shouldn't consider leaving the club:

With five goals in the Premier League already, the Belgian appears to have increased his scoring output significantly under Sarri. His lack of statistical output has been one of the main reasons people have refrained from mentioning him among the very best players in the past; his highest goal total in a single Premier League season remains 16.

The likes of Messi and Ronaldo routinely score 30 or more goals in a season.

Transfer chatter has been a constant for Hazard the last few years and things were no different during the summer. In an interview with RMC Sport (h/t the Guardian's Sachin Nakrani) he reaffirmed his commitment to the club following many links to Real Madrid.

Per Goal, he has yet to sign a new contract with the club. The Guardian's Andy Hunter reported comments from the winger on the negotiations, as he said: "I haven't signed a contract. Not yet, not yet."

He also heaped praise on Sarri and the players who came in with him in the summer:

"You see [what has changed] on the pitch. We have different players, players we didn’t have last season, players who like to have the ball. We have more possession than before. The attacking players benefit from that. We get more touches, more opportunities to create chances, to dribble more, more chances to shoot on target."

He's contracted to the Blues until 2020 and signed his last extension in 2015.