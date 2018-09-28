Marcus Rashford Reportedly 'Singled Out for Criticism' by Jose Mourinho

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

SEVILLE, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 21: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United speaks to Marcus Rashford during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 21, 2018 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly criticised Marcus Rashford's attitude after he did not adhere to instructions from the coaching staff during the club's 3-0 win over Young Boys on Sept. 19. 

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, the 20-year-old was told to complete a warm-down after he was substituted in the UEFA Champions League match, but after he failed to do so, Mourinho warned him "he is not too important to do as he is told."

The manager also "singled out" Rashford and a number of other players "for criticism in a recent team meeting" because he is "determined to assert his authority on the squad."

Mourinho is thought to be concerned about a rift forming at Old Trafford after publicly falling out with Paul Pogba, with whom Rashford, Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and Andreas Pereira are reportedly close.

The forward has served a three-match domestic ban for his sending off as a substitute against Burnley on Sept. 2, so his outing against Young Boys is the only club appearance he has been able to make since.

However, he failed to impress and was taken off with a little more than 20 minutes remaining in the match.

Football writer Liam Canning was disappointed with Rashford's showing:

Given he's already made 127 appearances for United and earned 27 caps for England, it is easy to forget Rashford is still so young.

He's had an impressive impact since he broke into the team at 18:

Rashford is a hardworking player, but it's not surprising that, on occasion, he might show some frustration after failing to perform.

Mourinho finds himself in a delicate situation at Old Trafford, though, and his man-management skills will be key to navigating it successfully.

Bringing Rashford down to earth may not be a bad strategy in order for the coach to get the best out of him, but he will also not want to risk alienating one of the brightest prospects in his squad, so he will need to find a balance between the two.

Related

    Yet Another Sick PSG Fashion Collab 🔥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Yet Another Sick PSG Fashion Collab 🔥

    SoccerBible
    via SoccerBible

    Blazers & Seahawks Owner Taking Over Chelsea?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Blazers & Seahawks Owner Taking Over Chelsea?

    via mirror

    Hazard Offers Hope of New Chelsea Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Offers Hope of New Chelsea Deal

    Andy Hunter
    via the Guardian

    Neymar Hits Paris Fashion Week 😎

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Hits Paris Fashion Week 😎

    via Mail Online