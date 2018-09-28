Marcus Rashford Reportedly 'Singled Out for Criticism' by Jose Mourinho

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly criticised Marcus Rashford's attitude after he did not adhere to instructions from the coaching staff during the club's 3-0 win over Young Boys on Sept. 19.

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, the 20-year-old was told to complete a warm-down after he was substituted in the UEFA Champions League match, but after he failed to do so, Mourinho warned him "he is not too important to do as he is told."

The manager also "singled out" Rashford and a number of other players "for criticism in a recent team meeting" because he is "determined to assert his authority on the squad."

Mourinho is thought to be concerned about a rift forming at Old Trafford after publicly falling out with Paul Pogba, with whom Rashford, Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and Andreas Pereira are reportedly close.

The forward has served a three-match domestic ban for his sending off as a substitute against Burnley on Sept. 2, so his outing against Young Boys is the only club appearance he has been able to make since.

However, he failed to impress and was taken off with a little more than 20 minutes remaining in the match.

Football writer Liam Canning was disappointed with Rashford's showing:

Given he's already made 127 appearances for United and earned 27 caps for England, it is easy to forget Rashford is still so young.

He's had an impressive impact since he broke into the team at 18:

Rashford is a hardworking player, but it's not surprising that, on occasion, he might show some frustration after failing to perform.

Mourinho finds himself in a delicate situation at Old Trafford, though, and his man-management skills will be key to navigating it successfully.

Bringing Rashford down to earth may not be a bad strategy in order for the coach to get the best out of him, but he will also not want to risk alienating one of the brightest prospects in his squad, so he will need to find a balance between the two.