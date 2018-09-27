CFP Director Bill Hancock Says UCF Will Get Full Consideration for Playoff

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, believes there is a way for Central Florida to secure one of the four spots.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Hancock addressed the Knights' quest to crash the playoff party after missing out in 2017:

"Yes, there is a path. UCF got full consideration from the committee last year. I believe the committee at the end of the season had ranked UCF higher than the sports writers and the coaches had. So they got every consideration and they had a wonderful season. ... For the path, play a good schedule, win your games, and you're going to be in the hunt for the College Football Playoff."

UCF was the only undefeated FBS team last season, going 13-0 and capping off its miracle run with a 34-27 victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

Despite the Knights' perfect regular-season record, they came in at No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. The main knock against them moving up in the standings was the 103rd-most difficult schedule.

Following last week's 56-36 loss to Central Florida, Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters the Knights were being punished because of their conference affiliation.

"First off, if UCF has a different logo on their shirt, if it's an SEC or ACC, you guys are voting them top probably six in the country—nation's longest win streak, two blowouts already this season," Kiffin said.

The Knights are off to a 3-0 start in 2018 and have climbed up to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25. They will look to run their winning streak to 17 games on Saturday against Pittsburgh.