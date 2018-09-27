Report: Manchester United Set for November Meeting with Paul Pogba's Agent

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's future under Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks uncertain, and it's reported the player's agent, Mino Raiola, will sit with club officials in November to discuss his client's situation.

The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano wrote that the relationship between player and manager is at an "all-time low," and it's said Raiola will attempt to find out whether Pogba will be allowed to leave in January.

Romano detailed Raiola is also waiting until November as he wants "to see whether Mourinho is still the manager." The Portuguese is in his third season as United boss and was sacked in the third term of his second stint at Chelsea, who handed him his marching orders in December 2015.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner went from former United academy wonderkid to Juventus sensation and was expected to lead the Red Devils into a new gilded era upon his return in 2016.

But the results since then have been quite shocking. Romano explained how Mourinho took the vice-captaincy from Pogba in the aftermath of Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On Wednesday, Sky Sports News posted footage of an apparent disagreement between Pogba and Mourinho, who has been seen by some as not squeezing the most out of the unique talent he has:

According to Romano, Mourinho was upset that Pogba appeared gleeful in an Instagram video not long after the club had been ousted from the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout defeat to Derby County on Tuesday.

It's a difficult trapeze in deciding whether the tactician is being stubborn or the player unwilling, but Raiola appears to have laser focus in attempting to find an external solution for his star client.

But the £89 million record signing may have a difficult time in finding suitors. As his relationship with Mourinho has soured, his performances on the pitch haven't been what they should, and so he may no longer be as attractive a prospect as he was two years ago.

BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez affirmed as much when he posted quotes from respective Serie A and Ligue 1 experts James Horncastle and Julien Laurens:

The Independent's Miguel Delaney recently reported Barcelona remain interested in Pogba and that United might consider a sale for a sum in the region of £140 million.

But Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has not looked well upon Pogba's recent activity and said he doesn't believe the midfielder would fit in with the Camp Nou ethos:

There are numerous topics Raiola seemingly wishes to discuss with United, including their outlook on Mourinho's future and the impact that could have on Pogba's future.

Pogba is contracted to one of the biggest teams in the world for another two-and-a-half years but is far from certain to see out that stay, and Raiola could open the door to a departure as early as 2019.