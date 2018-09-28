NL Playoff Picture 2018: Latest Bracket Predictions and Wild-Card Scenarios

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs still have work to do to win the National League West and Central division titles, respectively, but both helped their cause with victories Thursday.

The Rockies won their seventh straight game with a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, and they head into the final weekend of the season with a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dave Roberts and the Dodgers (88-71) were idle Thursday as they traveled from Arizona to San Francisco. They will conclude the regular season with a three-game series against the Giants, their traditional and oft-times hated rival.

The Rockies (89-70) conclude their regular season with a three-game series at Coors Field with the Washington Nationals.

Jim Young/Associated Press

The Cubs (93-66) picked up a 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, and they lead the Milwaukee Brewers (92-67) by one game with the final weekend of the season at hand.

The Cubs and Brewers clinched postseason appearances Wednesday when the Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals (87-72), but the two teams are in a tight battle for the NL Central title.

The Brewers appear to have the better matchup in the final series of the year as they host the Detroit Tigers (64-94). The Cubs close the regular season with a three-game series against the Cardinals.

The Brewers would need to pick up two full games in the standings to win the division outright. If they pick up one game during the final series, the two teams would be tied and they would meet in a one-game tiebreaker at Wrigley Field.

If that happens, that game would not be considered a playoff game. It is Game 163, and the statistics accumulated in that game would be considered part of the regular season.

The team that does not win the division title will play in the NL Wild Card Game.

If the Dodgers can't gain any ground on the Rockies, Colorado would clinch its first division title. If the Dodgers pick up one game, those two teams would meet in Game 163 at Dodger Stadium, while the Dodgers would win the division outright if they pick up two games over the final weekend.

If the Rockies win the National League West crown, the Dodgers and the Cardinals will battle for the other wild-card spot.

Going into the weekend, the Dodgers are 88-71, one game ahead of the 87-72 St. Louis Cardinals.

While the Rockies are surging and have an excellent opportunity to win the division, they have not clinched a playoff spot yet. Their magic number is two to ensure they will play postseason baseball. The Dodgers have a magic number of three.

The Cubs have a magic number of three to clinch the division title.

If the Rockies, Dodgers and Cardinals all have the same record at the conclusion of Sunday's action, the Rockies and Dodgers would play for the division title, while the loser would play the Cardinals Tuesday for a wild-card berth.

The NL Wild Card game is scheduled for Tuesday, but in the event of the three-team tie mentioned above, it would be played Wednesday.

The Atlanta Braves (89-70) have clinched the NL East title, and they cannot earn the National League's No. 1 seed since their maximum win total is 92, while the Cubs already have 93 victories.

The Rockies cannot win more than 92 games, so that means the Cubs or Brewers will end up with the top seed.

Predictions

The Brewers have won four games in a row and seven of 10, and they have an excellent chance of sweeping the Tigers in the final series.

It will be difficult for the Cubs to do the same to the Cardinals. While St. Louis cannot be happy after being swept at home by Milwaukee this week, the Cards should be able to win at least one game or possibly two against the Cubs.

The Brewers and Cubs will end up in a one-game playoff for the NL Central title, and the home team would certainly have the best chance to win that game.

In the NL West, the Dodgers will have a difficult time with the Giants, and nothing would make San Francisco and its fans happier than knocking the Dodgers out of the playoffs. San Francisco wins two of three in the final series.

If that happens, the Rockies would need just one win against the Nationals to clinch the division title. We see them winning at least two and earning their first division flag.

Here's how we see the National League playing out:

Atlanta Braves earn the No. 3 seed as the NL East champions

Chicago Cubs defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in one-game playoff and earn No. 1 seed as NL Central champions

Brewers earn No. 1 wild-card spot

Colorado Rockies earn the No. 2 seed as the NL West champions.

Los Angeles earn the No. 2 wild-card spot.