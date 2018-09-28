ESPN College Gameday 2018: Week 5 Schedule, Location, Predictions and More

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

It's a Big Ten affair for the ESPN College GameDay crew as they head to Happy Valley for a dance between the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions.

The heavyweight clash has some lofty expectations to meet after Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Co. witnessed Stanford squeak past Oregon in overtime a week ago. But the Week 5 battle of undefeated rivals certainly has the firepower to match and comes equipped with just as many season-long implications.

A bright-lights night time showdown, recent history between these two programs promises a close game with plenty of scoring on top of the dramatic College Football Playoff implications.

Here's everything to know about the broadcast.

College GameDay Week 5 Info

Date: Saturday, September 29

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Beaver Stadium

Watch: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

It doesn't get much bigger than this.

Even this early in the season, certain metrics have sketched out a scenario in which this is the biggest game of the year remaining on the schedule:

In other words, it's not hard to see why College GameDay made it the pick.

Over the past four seasons, three of the meetings between these rivals has been decided by one, three and seven points. While Ohio State has won three of them, it is hard not to feel like this could be the most competitive game yet.

Blame the fireworks.

The Nittany Lions enter averaging 55.5 points per game, winning their first four games by the following margins:

45-38

51-6

63-10

63-24

In the process, quarterback Trace McSorley has thrown for eight touchdowns with two interceptions and rushed for another six touchdowns on the ground for a rushing attack that has already piled up 1,100 yards and 20 touchdowns.

McSorley, in particular, continues to improve and turn heads:

But the Buckeyes have more than enough firepower to match—Urban Meyer's side is averaging 54.5 points per game. For a little comparison, here is how the Buckeyes have blown away the competition:

77-31

52-3

40-28

49-6

That 40-28 margin might be the most impressive of any score mentioned here because it came against then-No. 15 TCU. Granted, those Horned Frogs have now lost two in a row and aren't nearly as impressive as expected, but it shouldn't take too much away from a Buckeyes attack that is clearly firing on all cylinders.

Dwayne Haskins looks like he has the Heisman Trophy on the mind, completing 75.7 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and just one interception. The running game behind him has tallied 933 yards and 10 scores on a 5.4 average.

But it is the play of Haskins that has the attention of Penn State head coach James Franklin.

“(The Buckeyes) are obviously different when it comes to the passing game (this season),” Franklin said, according to USA Today's Kevin Allen. “Before they were a quarterback run-oriented offense. Now (Haskins) is able to distribute the ball, to get the ball to the playmakers.”

That new-feel passing game has four different players with at least 10 receptions and the Buckeyes look like they are getting back to full strength with the return of running back Mike Weber.

As it should be with College GameDay in town.

Prediction

It says quite a bit about this game if oddsmakers have slotted Ohio State as four-point favorites in such a hostile environment, according to OddsShark.

This one should be fun either way at least with the over/under positioned at a stunning 70.5. But it's hard to imagine the Buckeyes don't do the majority of the scoring thanks to Haskins, as there might not be a defense in the land capable of slowing him.

The problem with Penn State in this matchup, other than their poor recent history against the Buckeyes, is McSorley is only completing 53.8 percent of his passes. If Ohio State can effectively shutter the run, Penn State will be forced to the air and struggle.

That has to be the game plan here for the Buckeyes, who with Weber back in the backfield won't have the same issues. This has the feel of one where Ohio State can hop out to a lead and sit on the ball.

Prediction: Ohio State 34, Penn State 28