Wanda Nara Says Mauro Icardi Wants to Follow Javier Zanetti Example at Inter

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, has said the striker wants to stay at the club for a long time amid recent speculation regarding his future.

Icardi has proved himself as Inter's main man in recent years and excelled at the point of the attack last term, netting 29 times in 34 top-flight appearances for the Milan giants.

His goalscoring exploits have triggered links with a move away from the San Siro, but loyalty is important to the striker, according to Nara, citing Inter legend Javier Zanetti and Roma icon Francesco Totti as examples, per Canale 5 (h/t Chris Burton of Goal).

"Staying at one club for a long time is an added value," she said. "His choice has always been to stay at Inter, and the fans recognise that. Having examples like [Javier] Zanetti at Inter and [Francesco] Totti at Roma is an added value, and good for anyone who comes to the club.”

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

As noted by Burton, Real Madrid were linked with Icardi during the summer, as were Juventus before they secured a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Icardi remains an Inter player and the captain of the club, as they seek to reestablish themselves as one of the elite sides in Italian football. Last season they qualified for the UEFA Champions League and in the summer they spent big in order to improve their squad.

The Argentina international started the season slowly but lately there have been signs he's finding his edge in front of goal once again.

After a stunning equaliser against Tottenham in the Champions League that inspired an eventual 2-1 win for the Nerazzurri, Icardi opened his account for the Serie A campaign from the penalty spot against Fiorentina this week.

The victory was crucial for Inter, and Icardi loves coming up against La Viola:

Although Icardi may not be the most technically gifted, the quickest or the strongest, when he gets into the penalty area he comes alive. He reacts and anticipates as well as any striker in the game, while he can finish with his head, or either foot.

Inter have designs on getting back to the summit of Italian football and keeping Icardi around will be crucial to that.

His goal in the Champions League against Tottenham ensured he etched his name alongside some iconic former Inter forwards:

Few are as synonymous with Inter as Zanetti, though, as no player has made more appearances than him for the club. The Argentina icon played 858 times for the Milan club in a 19-year stint at the San Siro.

As noted by Burton, there has been some talk of Inter offering Icardi a new contract as of late. The man himself said he is "calm" regarding any extension and "if the contract has to be improved then it'll be done," per Sky Italia (h/t Football Italia).