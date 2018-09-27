Massimiliano Allegri Expects Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala Link to Improve

Claudio Villa./Getty Images

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri expects Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala to develop a potent partnership for the club in the weeks to come.

Both men were involved in the final third as the Italian champions beat Bologna on Wednesday in Serie A. Dybala opened the scoring and Ronaldo set up Blaise Matuidi for the second goal in a 2-0 win.

Early in the campaign Allegri has rotated Dybala in and out of the side, with Mario Mandzukic often used as a foil for Ronaldo up top. However, the Italian coach said he thinks the Argentina international and the club's new No. 7 are capable of bringing the best out of each other, per Stephen Creek of Goal.

"They [Ronaldo and Dybala] played a good match tonight," he said after the Bologna win. "The more they play together and the better they know each other, I think there is room for improvement. I think playing with the three in front and Mandzukic in the middle makes both play better."

For Dybala, getting on the scoresheet would've been a huge relief, as he's looked short of confidence so far in 2018-19.

Per OptaPaolo, it has been a long time coming for the Argentina man when considering his own high standards:



Broadcaster Mina Rzouki also noted that Dybala works hard for the team after opening his Serie A account for the season:



When Ronaldo joined Juventus and Gonzalo Higuain moved to AC Milan on loan, the prospect of Dybala and the Portuguese playing in tandem had Bianconeri supporters salivating. As of yet, we've not had any major fireworks between the two players.

Under Allegri the industry and physicality of Mandzukic has been crucial to Juventus, and it's clear the forward is still rated highly by his coach. The Croatian has played across the front line throughout his career with the Serie A giants and has shown more understanding with Ronaldo so far than Dybala.

In fairness to the Juventus No. 10 there have been spells this season where he's been shifted into a wider role to accommodate the other two forwards.

Per Italian football journalist Adam Digby, the system played by the Italian champions on Wednesday appeared to get more from Dybala, as he operated in a more central berth:



Regardless, Juventus are enjoying a strong start to the season, winning all six of their Serie A matches to this point. Ronaldo, after a taking over three games to get off the mark, now has three goals and two assists.

Getting the best out Dybala is something Allegri will have to work on throughout the course of the campaign, as he has the talent to change games when he's in the team and in top gear. However, after working so hard to get Ronaldo in the summer, you sense the rest of team will be geared towards making the most of his goalscoring prowess.