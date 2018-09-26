Earl Thomas Trade Odds: Gambling Line Favors Star Safety Being Moved

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks kept Earl Thomas after he spent the offseason holding out in search of a new contract, but the betting line favors a trade for the six-time Pro Bowler.

Per OddsShark, Thomas has -250 odds (bet $250 to win $100) to be dealt before the Oct. 30 deadline:

Thomas, who has one year remaining on his contract, caught the eye of the Dallas Cowboys in offseason trade talks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sept. 5 that the Cowboys offered Seattle a second-round draft pick for Thomas but were turned down because the Seahawks wanted more.

The safety recorded seven tackles and two interceptions in Seattle's Week 3 win over the Cowboys at CenturyLink Field, and after his second pick, Thomas bowed to the Dallas sideline.

"I felt like that was just in the moment, and if they was going to trade for me and extend me, they should have did it," Thomas told reporters after Sunday's game, per Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk.

Per NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha (h/t NFL.com's Herbie Teope), the Kansas City Chiefs have made inquiries about acquiring Thomas.

Drafted No. 14 overall in 2010, Thomas has spent his entire career with the Seahawks. The 29-year-old has been named to the All-Pro First Team three times and won a Super Bowl during the 2013 postseason.