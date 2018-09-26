Leganes Defeat Lionel Messi, Barcelona 2-1 in Shock Victory in La Liga Match

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Barcelona collapsed to a shock defeat in La Liga on Wednesday, as they lost 2-1 to Leganes away from home.

Philippe Coutinho gave the visitors the perfect start, combining with Lionel Messi after 12 minutes for the opener.

The Brazil international flicked the ball up on the edge of the area and finished with a devastating volley to break the deadlock.

The first half remained a tepid affair as Barca retained possession, with the hosts unable to stamp any authority on proceedings.

However, the second half turned the match on its head, as the home side stunned the Spanish champions with two goals in a minute.

Nabil El Zhar grabbed the equaliser with a 52nd-minute header, and Oscar Rodriguez sealed the victory after an error by Gerard Pique.

Barca turned the screw in the final stages but failed to find the potency needed to overturn the surprising scoreline.

Philippe Coutinho Deserves More Starts at Barca

Coutinho arrived at the Camp Nou in January after a protracted transfer from Liverpool, with the attacker ready to fill the vacant boots left by Neymar.

The Brazilian showed he deserves to be at this level, but he failed to establish himself in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign.

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

The 26-year-old had only started two of Barca's opening La Liga matches this season as manager Ernesto Valverde has largely left him on the bench.

However, against Leganes, the diminutive talent quickly proved he is wasted as a sub. Valverde handed Coutinho a start, and the player rewarded his coach with an outrageous goal.

The former Anfield hero pulled off a fantastic finish that had Barca fans purring with delight.

A flick was followed by a world-class volley, giving the visitors the lead they expected and craved.

Squawka Football tipped their hat to the player's statistics:

Coutinho was purchased to be a tangible alternative to Messi, and Valverde must keep him in the starting XI consistently.

The player was the perfect attacking midfielder in the Premier League, and he should develop into a talisman for the Blaugrana.

Barca Too Reliant on Messi Magic

This was a game in which Barca should have waltzed to victory with plenty left in the tank.

However, an overreliance on their iconic attacker could develop into a problem this season.

Messi was busy throughout the game, creating and distributing through midfield, but his team-mates always look to him to bury their opponents.

Coutinho proved in the first half he has a big future at the Camp Nou, but he needs more games starting besides Messi to increase his form.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barca's defence showed cracks against Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, and Pique's lack of care allowed the result to slip away.

Leganes had been bottom of the table at the start of the game, and their lowly position aided a poor performance from the champions.

Barca must find a way to win without Messi being forced to influence, and with Luis Suarez on the bench, Valverde's team appeared to be blunt. Their opportunity for redemption comes on Saturday as they face Athletic Bilbao at home.