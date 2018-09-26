Leganes Defeat Lionel Messi, Barcelona 2-1 in Shock Victory in La Liga Match

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Leganes' Spanish midfielder Mikel Vesga (R) during the Spanish league football match Club Deportivo Leganes SAD against FC Barcelona at the Estadio Municipal Butarque in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid on September 26, 2018. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Barcelona collapsed to a shock defeat in La Liga on Wednesday, as they lost 2-1 to Leganes away from home.

Philippe Coutinho gave the visitors the perfect start, combining with Lionel Messi after 12 minutes for the opener.

The Brazil international flicked the ball up on the edge of the area and finished with a devastating volley to break the deadlock.

The first half remained a tepid affair as Barca retained possession, with the hosts unable to stamp any authority on proceedings.

However, the second half turned the match on its head, as the home side stunned the Spanish champions with two goals in a minute.

Nabil El Zhar grabbed the equaliser with a 52nd-minute header, and Oscar Rodriguez sealed the victory after an error by Gerard Pique. 

Barca turned the screw in the final stages but failed to find the potency needed to overturn the surprising scoreline.

                                        

Philippe Coutinho Deserves More Starts at Barca

Coutinho arrived at the Camp Nou in January after a protracted transfer from Liverpool, with the attacker ready to fill the vacant boots left by Neymar.

The Brazilian showed he deserves to be at this level, but he failed to establish himself in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign.

Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho gestures during the Spanish league football match Club Deportivo Leganes SAD against FC Barcelona at the Estadio Municipal Butarque in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid on September 26, 2018. (Photo by O
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

The 26-year-old had only started two of Barca's opening La Liga matches this season as manager Ernesto Valverde has largely left him on the bench.

However, against Leganes, the diminutive talent quickly proved he is wasted as a sub. Valverde handed Coutinho a start, and the player rewarded his coach with an outrageous goal.

The former Anfield hero pulled off a fantastic finish that had Barca fans purring with delight.

A flick was followed by a world-class volley, giving the visitors the lead they expected and craved.

Squawka Football tipped their hat to the player's statistics:

Coutinho was purchased to be a tangible alternative to Messi, and Valverde must keep him in the starting XI consistently.

The player was the perfect attacking midfielder in the Premier League, and he should develop into a talisman for the Blaugrana.

                               

Barca Too Reliant on Messi Magic

This was a game in which Barca should have waltzed to victory with plenty left in the tank.

However, an overreliance on their iconic attacker could develop into a problem this season.

Messi was busy throughout the game, creating and distributing through midfield, but his team-mates always look to him to bury their opponents.

Coutinho proved in the first half he has a big future at the Camp Nou, but he needs more games starting besides Messi to increase his form.

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Leganes v FC Barcelona at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on September 26, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barca's defence showed cracks against Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, and Pique's lack of care allowed the result to slip away.

Leganes had been bottom of the table at the start of the game, and their lowly position aided a poor performance from the champions.

Barca must find a way to win without Messi being forced to influence, and with Luis Suarez on the bench, Valverde's team appeared to be blunt. Their opportunity for redemption comes on Saturday as they face Athletic Bilbao at home. 

Related

    Hazard Dumps Liverpool Out of Cup

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Dumps Liverpool Out of Cup

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Madrid Losing to Sevilla

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Live: Madrid Losing to Sevilla

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Pique's Bad Start to the Season Continues

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Pique's Bad Start to the Season Continues

    Jaime Rincón
    via MARCA in English

    Real Madrid Go 3-0 Down 😱🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Go 3-0 Down 😱🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja