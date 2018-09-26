Danny Welbeck, Arsenal Beat Brentford to Reach 4th Round of League Cup

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal reached the fourth round of the 2018 Carabao Cup after beating Championship side Brentford 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, thanks to a brace from Danny Welbeck and a late finish from substitute Alexandre Lacazette.

Welbeck's first-half goals proved decisive, despite Alan Judge reducing the deficit from a free-kick after the break, as the Gunners won a sixth match in a row in all competitions on head coach Unai Emery's watch.

Welbeck Deserves a New Contract

He's not likely to break into the starting XI ahead of either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Lacazette. Even so, Welbeck is still doing enough to earn a new contract.

The former Manchester United attacker's deal expires in May, but it won't be easy for Arsenal to let a striker this productive walk away for free. Welbeck's first-half brace gave him four goals already this season, enough for him to keep pace with the club's more high-profile strikers:

The goals also meant Welbeck achieved a first for the Gunners during English football's recent schedule:

Spreading his goals across different competitions helps Welbeck underline his value. He's a useful squad player who can be counted on by Emery any time the Spaniard wants to rotate and keep stars fresh.

Welbeck's versatility is another invaluable asset. He's thriving through the middle, but the 27-year-old also has experience operating on either flank.

Playing out wide can take full advantage of Welbeck's impressive pace and commendable work ethic. Those are two qualities essential to the more direct, high-energy game Emery has brought to the Emirates Stadium:

Keeping a dependable, flexible presence like Welbeck in the fold beyond this season will make Emery's job easier.

Bernd Leno Not Good Enough to Move Petr Cech out of the Arsenal Goal

Petr Cech has kept the No. 1 job between the posts, despite consistently struggling to adapt to Emery's desire for his goalkeeper to play out from the back. Cech's issues aside, it's becoming more and more obvious why Bernd Leno has started just two games, none in the Premier League.

The German stopper simply has the athleticism and technique to play out from the back the way Emery wants. However, he also has a worrying penchant for mistakes that makes it unlikely he's going to usurp Cech right away:

Leno's concentration was also at fault when Judge swept in a free-kick shortly before the hour mark:

He's got more natural ability with the ball at his feet than Cech, but Leno's first two showings between the sticks in an Arsenal shirt haven't come close to giving Emery a dilemma.

Gunners Have Squad Depth to Go One Better this Year

Judge's goal strangely offered something of a silver lining for Emery and the Gunners. It helped prove the club has the squad depth to go one better in this tournament than last season, when Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Emery has the squad depth and he isn't afraid to use it. Seeing Brentford halve the deficit proved as much as it prompted the 46-year-old to bring big names Lucas Torreira, Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette off the bench.

Those changes show Emery has no problem taking this competition seriously.

Stronger depth was even obvious in the initial starting XI. Emery was able to replace Hector Bellerin with Stephan Lichtsteiner, while Rob Holding came in at the heart of defence.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Emery's predecessor juggled last season's squad skilfully enough to reach the final, but he didn't have as many like-for-like replacements. While Wenger converted a midfielder like Ainsley Maitland-Niles to full-back to cover gaps, Emery is able to call on a decorated international like Lichtsteiner at his natural position.

Options like these are why Arsenal can lift the trophy next February.

What's Next?

Arsenal host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, while Brentford face Reading at Griffin Park.