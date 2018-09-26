Michigan Wolverines vs. Northwestern Wildcats Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Michigan owns the rivalry with Northwestern, leading the all-time series 57-15 and winning 10 of the last 11 meetings outright. However, the Wildcats are 5-3 against the spread over the last eight meetings, pulling one upset, keeping several other meetings close. Northwestern will play as a home dog against the Wolverines on Saturday afternoon at Ryan Field.

College football point spread: The Wolverines opened as nine-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.6-25.5 Wolverines (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Michigan Wolverines can cover the spread

Michigan is 3-0 straight up and 2-1 ATS its last three times out, following its 56-10 blowout of Nebraska at the Big House last week. The Wolverines scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game, led 39-0 at the half and coasted from there, on their way to the easy cover as 18-point favorites.

On the day Michigan out-gained the Cornhuskers 491-132, won the ground game 285-39, held a 35/25 time of possession advantage and added nine points on defense/special teams.

Quarterback Shea Patterson, after hitting on 15 of 22 throws last week, has now completed 70 percent of his throws this season. Meanwhile the Wolverines defense is holding foes to 240 yards per game.

Why the Northwestern Wildcats can cover the spread

The Wildcats began this season with a 31-27 conference road victory at Purdue, but they're now trying to snap a two-game losing skid after falling at home to what's apparently a decent Akron team two weeks ago 39-34.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead on the Zips, led 21-3 at the half and 28-19 late into the third quarter. But a fumble into the end zone resulted in one Akron touchdown and a Zips pick-six on Northwestern's next possession turned the whole game around, sending the Wildcats toward outright defeat as 21-point favorites.

On the night Northwestern out-gained Akron 491-367. But the Wildcats missed two field goals, twice got stopped on downs inside Zips territory and gave up three Akron defensive touchdowns.

Three weeks ago the Wildcats out-gained Duke 381-301 but two turnovers and two fourth-down failures basically cost them about 13 points in a 21-7 defeat.

Smart betting pick

Michigan is the better team, playing on the road, where the spreads are friendlier. Meanwhile, Northwestern is dealing with the sudden health-related retirement from football by running back Jeremy Larkin, and his absence will be felt. Smart money here gives the points with the Wolverines.

College football betting trends

Michigan is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games vs Northwestern.

The total has gone under in four of Michigan's last five games on the road vs Northwestern.

The total has gone under in seven of Michigan's last 10 games on the road vs teams with losing records.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.