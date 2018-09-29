Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence out After Suffering Possible Head Injury vs. Syracuse

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence won't return for the second half of Saturday's game against the Syracuse Orange, WAER Sports reported.

Late in the first half, Lawrence was stumbling to the turf when he took a shot to the head from Orange defensive back Evan Foster.

Through Clemson's first four games, Lawrence split time at quarterback with incumbent starter Kelly Bryant. The freshman passer took over as the clear No. 1 option ahead of the Tigers' matchup with Syracuse.

Bryant subsequently announced his plans to transfer to maintain one more year of eligibility under the NCAA's new rules.

Going with Lawrence as the starting quarterback made sense. He was the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and he should continue to get better as he gains more experience at the college level.

However, Clemson lost an experienced backup who would have provided some security were Lawrence to pick up an injury. Instead, the Tigers will have to turn to another freshman, Chase Brice, who has attempted just eight passes in 2018.