Everything You Need to Know About Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

From a physical standpoint, UFC 229 is an incredibly risky endeavor for Conor McGregor, given the potential for a lengthy, grueling fight. From a career perspective, though, he's got nothing to worry about.

The dirty little secret of MMA is that actually being a good fighter has never been an especially important part of the recipe for creating a star. Once someone has fans hooked, they stay that way through thick and thin. Fighters like Tito Ortiz, Mirko Cro Cop and Chael Sonnen have all maintained at least a fair degree of drawing power despite enduring a number of ugly losses, and none of them started that decline from the heights McGregor reached.

If he wins, he'll make a push to face Georges St-Pierre in the biggest pay-per-view of 2019. If he loses, he'll make a push to face Nate Diaz in the biggest pay-per-view of 2019.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't enjoy that kind of safety net.

Despite incredible in-cage performances and a lengthy beef with McGregor, Nurmagomedov hasn't yet gained the attention of anyone outside the hardcore MMA fanbase. While he's likely to take in a substantial check for his work at UFC 229, his long-term prospects are dim with a loss. McGregor's last UFC opponent, Eddie Alvarez, went from main-eventing a massive pay-per-view to the free preliminary card of a smaller show just six months later. Nurmagomedov is on shakier footing than Alvarez was.

There is some opportunity for a rebound if the UFC commits to a larger push into Russia (it had its first show in Moscow last month). If that isn't the case, however, he'll plunge into the UFC quagmire that has swallowed up dozens of talented no-namers over recent years.

The UFC

Throughout its 25-year history, the UFC has never been so dependent on a single fighter as it has been with Conor McGregor in the last two years. Whether it's promoting his fights or taking a cut of his boxing matches, he's the UFC's last surviving cash cow.

Though the end isn't necessarily coming soon for McGregor, the fact that a major part of the build to UFC 229 has been his Proper No. Twelve whiskey and designer clothing line shows that he is starting to make post-UFC plans. That's not necessarily an imminent calamity for the promotion, but it needs to start laying the foundation for its own post-McGregor existence.

More eyeballs are going to be on UFC 229 than any other card in history, and it needs the mainstream audience to latch onto something. Whether it's a renewed interest in the product, a fascination with the Russian fighter or something else entirely, it needs to get the ball rolling.