UFC 229 Preview: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib and All the Fights Set for Las Vegas

Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor checks every possible box an MMA fan could have. It is, as Bleacher Report's own Jonathan Snowden described it, the biggest fight in UFC history. Not only that, a strong case can be made that it's the best.

From a purely athletic perspective this one is must-see, pitting two of the best fighters in the game today against one another. Nurmagomedov's 26-0 professional record speaks for itself, and was built upon a steady stream of solid opponents. Though McGregor's 21-3 record isn't quite as dazzling, his actual in-cage style most certainly is, as he has made quick work of all-time greats in Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.

Stylistically, this is a throwback fight that pits two specialists against one another. Though both are complete MMA talents, Nurmagomedov looks to out-wrestle and out-work his opponents on the ground, while McGregor looks to maintain a comfortable distance that allows his striking to shine. That should make for a vicious battle of wills as the competitors look to force the other out of their comfort zone.

And of course, the long-simmering hatred between the two makes this utterly mouth-watering.

Though McGregor has proven himself capable of turning any given matchup into a blood feud, he has been going back and forth with Nurmagomedov over social media and in interviews for years. Things got turned up a few notches in April, however, when Nurmagomedov and his crew got into an altercation with McGregor's friend and training partner, Artem Lobov. This incensed McGregor to the point where he flew across the Atlantic to hurl a hand truck through the window of a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and a group of UFC fighters and staff.

All this combines to make their UFC 229 showdown an absolutely special contest...but how will it go?

The general belief is that this fight will end in one of two ways; McGregor scoring an early knockout or Nurmagomedov grinding McGregor down as the fight wears on.

In this writer's opinion, the former is more likely. Nurmagomedov isn't shy about being hit and that's not good when facing off with one of MMA's foremost power punchers. Though his chin seems to be steely, his pure striking skills are relatively lacking, relying on the threat of a takedown to keep opponents off balance.

McGregor, rightly or wrongly, knows no fear in the cage. There's a chance that could be his downfall here but in this case, it should work to his advantage.