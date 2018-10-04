Ranking the Most Hyped Fights in UFC HistoryOctober 4, 2018
Ranking the Most Hyped Fights in UFC History
The UFC has had many big fights and events, but having a big fight in itself does not necessarily generate hype.
And hype it more than just a press conference with two fighters hurling insults at one another. It's more than a tweet or a YouTube clip. To generate true hype takes skill and the right set of circumstances. The UFC's marketing muscle has been flexed for well over a decade and aided by some of its biggest stars.
As the UFC builds toward one of its biggest shows ever on Saturday, UFC 229, we take a look back at some of these top-tier events.
Which fights and events hit a higher level? Which got the blood pumping through the veins of even the most casual of fight fans?
It is a question we are here to answer.
These are the 10 most hyped fights in UFC history.
No. 10: UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz (March 5, 2016)
UFC 196 may be the most impressive entry on the list, and it checks in at No. 10.
The reason this event is so impressive is that the hype was generated in such a short amount of time. Lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos had to pull out of the main event slot opposite Conor McGregor due to injury. The UFC tapped Nate Diaz for the late-notice replacement and scheduled a press conference (h/t MMAFighting.com).
The press conference back-and-forth got fans riled up and ready for the event. The co-main event also featured Holly Holm coming off her knockout of Ronda Rousey, but it was purely an afterthought thanks to the trash talk between Diaz and McGregor.
UFC 196 is a good example that hype can be built quickly if executed properly with the right pieces.
If only these two had more time to promote a fight it would be higher on the list. Oh, wait... they were able to do just that for their rematch.
No. 9: UFC 200 (July 9, 2016)
UFC 200 is a great example of how the end product doesn't necessarily meet the hype that led into the event.
UFC 200 was going to be a massive event. The lead-up began with UFC 200 being the potential landing spot for the highly anticipated rematch between Diaz and McGregor (h/t MMAFighting.com). Just the rumor of that fight being eyed for UFC 200 amped it up. But, of course, it would not happen.
Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier II was announced. It was a small drop off, but the rivalry was able to continue the push for UFC 200 alongside the other events of International Fight Week. Everything was looking up with a massive card headlined by one of the sport's best rivalries.
Then...disaster. Jon Jones tested positive (h/t ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto). Amanda Nunes vs. Miesha Tate would be promoted to the main event with the light heavyweight title fight taken away.
UFC 200 still finds itself on the list because of how close the happenings were to the event, and that the event still pulled in over a million PPV buys. The controversy around UFC 200 kept interest up, but even before all of that happened the 200th major UFC event was something the company heavily invested in and relished in the hype of.
No. 8: UFC 91: Couture vs. Lesnar (November 15, 2008)
In today's landscape of interim titles and fighters getting title shots seemingly at random, we often forget about Brock Lesnar competing for the UFC heavyweight title after a 1-1 start to his UFC career. But that is exactly what happened at UFC 91.
It's a testament to what true star power allows fighters to accomplish. Jumping the line is just one of the perks.
Lesnar was a star who appealed to fight fans, wrestling fans and sports fans in general. And the freak athlete's bid at the UFC heavyweight title made it a fight card that could not be missed. Added to the hype of the event was that his opponent was a true MMA legend. Randy Couture came out of retirement to claim the heavyweight belt once more. Now he found himself up against a beast.
Heavyweight title tilts come at a premium, and this was one of the first big heavyweight events for the UFC in the modern era. It captured the attention of fans beyond just the MMA bubble. Lesnar had hype entering the UFC, but putting him in a title fight against a respected legend set the stage to capitalizing off of his polarizing aura.
No. 7: UFC 129: St-Pierre vs. Shields (April 30, 2011)
UFC 129 in Toronto was a spectacle.
Led by one of the company's biggest stars, Georges St-Pierre, the UFC made a play for a stadium show. Knowing it would take something special to achieve their dreams, the UFC filled out the bill with notable names.
The featured prelim at UFC 129 was between Nate Diaz and Rory MacDonald, then a rising talent.
Joining GSP and Jake Shields on the main card was Randy Couture vs. Lyoto Machida and Jose Aldo vs. Mark Hominick for the featherweight title.
The UFC made sure UFC 129 was seen as something special. Especially for its Canadian audience. And when the Rogers Centre was packed, it had the feel of something special. With over 55,000 fans in attendance, it became the largest live crowd for a UFC event.
Although GSP was the top-billed fighter, UFC 129's hype was its size. The UFC was trying for something big, let it be known and fans anticipated a new show to celebrate the UFC's mainstream success.
No. 6: UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor (December 12, 2015)
The fight that was supposed to happen at UFC 189 finally took place in December of 2015. Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor finally met inside the cage.
And it lasted 13 seconds.
Thanks to the build-up earlier in the year, every fight fan was anticipating this fight. McGregor was in Aldo's head, but Aldo was the greatest featherweight of all-time. It was going to be a classic. Except it turned out to be a classic moment instead of a classic fight.
Las Vegas turned into Dublin. Irish fans flooded the city.
How crazy was fight week? Irish fans got into a fight on a plane headed to Vegas and forced it back to JFK in New York (h/t Deadspin's Patrick Redford). Meanwhile, in Vegas, Irish fans were celebrating everyone throughout fight week. Holly Holm, fresh off her knockout win over Ronda Rousey, was serenaded at a Q&A with Frankie Vali's "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You".
Fight week itself had three events in three days ending with UFC 194. Everything was building toward Aldo-McGregor like a steady ascent to the peak of a great mountain. And when we all reached the summit, McGregor was standing atop the apex to welcome everyone to his era.
No. 5: UFC 205: McGregor vs. Alvarez (November 12, 2016)
Less than a year after toppling Aldo, McGregor set his sights on becoming the first-ever double champion in UFC history. That goal was sure generate interest in itself, but circumstances made it even bigger.
What were those circumstances?
After years of fighting in the political and legal arena, MMA was finally legal in the state of New York (h/t New York Post's George Willis). Naturally, that meant the UFC was going to run a big card at Madison Square Garden — "the world's most famous arena."
And the UFC went all out to make the show special.
Not only was McGregor going for history, but the welterweight and strawweight titles were up for grabs in a spectacular three-belt main card extravaganza. The undercard was stacked as well. The UFC was making their first steps in MSG and they were making sure they had a fight card to make it special.
UFC 205 was the kind of fight card the UFC built its brand on. They could have just had McGregor, but they made sure to go over-the-top for their fans to make it special. They stacked the event. Fans responded in kind with their love for UFC 205.
NYC, and MMA fans in general, were hyped for the first card in one of the world's most storied venues.
No. 4: UFC 189: Mendes vs. McGregor (July 11, 2015)
Much like UFC 200, UFC 189 checks in on this list for the build-up to a fight that never happened.
UFC 189 ended up with McGregor taking out a late-replacement Chad Mendes for the UFC interim featherweight title. But what fans originally were supposed to get was McGregor vs. Aldo. Aldo had to back out, but the fervor leading into UFC 189 still makes it one of the most hyped events in company history.
It started with the UFC scheduling a "World Championship Tour" that spanned Rio, Vegas, New York, Dublin and more. Most of the press events were open to the public, and the fans poured into the venues just to get a glimpse of the hatred between the two stars.
UFC 189 was shaping up to be one of the biggest events ever until Aldo had to withdraw.
Furthering the hype was a special trailer made by the UFC. They were intent on making the show bigger and better than previous UFC events.
On fight night, this was still evident without Aldo.
McGregor was sung to the cage, live, by Sinead O'Connor belting out "The Foggy Dew". And prior to that special moment, Mendes had Aaron Lewis sing him to the cage. The UFC had never done something like that before. The elevated the production to show that this was something special, it just wasn't the fight they originally planned for.
So, while fans would have to wait for McGregor vs. Aldo to actually fight. The build-up to UFC 189 certainly made it one of the most hyped events in UFC history.
No. 3: UFC 202: McGregor vs. Diaz II (August 20, 2016)
Their first fight has already made the list, so it should not be any shock to see the rematch make its play toward the top.
Their UFC 196 meeting was hyped in a short time span, but their rematch had all the time to let fans build up their anticipation. What would happen this time? Diaz had a full camp. McGregor can adapt to lightweight and Diaz's style. Who would be able to adjust best?
There were so many questions.
And while the undercard was solid in its own right, UFC 202 was built solely for this fight. This was all about Diaz and McGregor. No one else. This was a one-fight event.
And it paid off.
In the new T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, fans help set the UFC's fifth highest gate total of just under $7.7 million (h/t MMAJunkie.com). The PPV buys were over 1.6 million (h/t MMA Payout).
Any fight with McGregor would be heavily hyped, but after his defeat to Diaz months earlier the lead-up to UFC 202 soared. The mainstream outlets like ESPN were buying into the fight. Everyone wanted to see the two stand toe-to-toe once more. And that's exactly what happened for five full rounds.
UFC 202 showed how two warriors can generate so much excitement and suspense for a return bout.
No. 2: UFC 193: Rousey vs. Holm (November 14, 2015)
UFC 193 was another stadium event. This time in Melbourne at Eithad Stadium. But this wasn't like UFC 129. no, UFC 193's hype was solely because of Ronda Rousey.
By this time, Rousey was a crossover star. She was the definition of mainstream. While the UFC put forth a solid undercard featuring the strawweight title, they didn't market this event like they did with 129. Rousey was the signature feature.
How mainstream was Rousey?
When the UFC set to market this event they produced a rare trailer for the event. It remains its best to date. But when they released it they didn't throw it up on YouTube and tweet it out. They allowed Ellen Degeneres debut it on her show. That was major.
Rousey transcended to a higher plane. The largest of media wanted her time and presence. UFC 193 was not an event that was marketed through its traditional means. Rousey's appeal across the board opened up new avenues for the UFC to appeal to for the show.
And while Rousey did not win that night, her first loss was such a stunning knockout that it resonated for months. It stunned the world watching. And they were watching because of the hype generated by the sports biggest mainstream star.
No. 1: UFC 100 (July 11, 2009)
It will come as no surprise to fans that UFC 100 tops the list.
The UFC poured everything into the event. 2009 was the first year for International Fight Week. The UFC created it specifically to make this feel like a big deal. And they made sure the card reflected that as well.
UFC 100 was led by Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir. Their biggest star at the time against the man that beat him in his debut. It didn't hurt that they were bickering rivals.
In the co-main event slot? Their second biggest draw, GSP. The main card also began with Dan Henderson vs. Michael Bisping which produced one of the sport's biggest KOs ever.
The show delivered.
Former UFC head Lorenzo Fertitta told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "I remember that was the first time I heard general sports media and all the talk shows discussing our event on a Monday."
UFC 100 just seemed like a landmark event the UFC had to make special. And they tried. And they succeeded. They did everything in their power to give fans a special night. The fight card was a big draw for itself, but the UFC's marketing of it helped cultivate the anticipation behind it. The addition of International Fight Week and the UFC Expo turned it into a week-long affair.
UFC 100 became a destination and not simply an event. The UFC made fans want to come to Vegas for the atmosphere of the fight even if they couldn't get a ticket. UFC 100 is the shining example of how the UFC can generate hype surrounding an event using all of its tools.