Jets' Jamal Adams on Baker Mayfield: 'We Didn't Have a Game Plan for Him'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams acknowledged Tuesday his team wasn't prepared for rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield to play during last week's 21-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Adams appeared on WFAN's CMB show and said: "We had to be open to knowing that Baker could come in, but we were prepared for Tyrod [Taylor]. When Baker came in, obviously we didn't have a game plan for him. But hats off to him. He came in; he definitely played lights-out. They gained momentum, and we just couldn't grab it back."

Mayfield entered the game in the second quarter with Cleveland trailing 14-0 after Taylor exited with a concussion, and he led the Browns to a come-from-behind victory, marking their first win since 2016.

The No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma completed 17 of his 23 pass attempts for 201 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, and he also caught a two-point conversion off a pass from wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Adams said Tuesday that while they kept the same game plan in place because of the similarities between Taylor and Mayfield, it wasn't successful in slowing down the reigning Heisman Trophy winner:

"We didn't see it happening. I'm just being honest. Tyrod goes down. I didn't find out that Tyrod had a concussion until after the game. I thought they took him out. Injuries occur and the next man up. We weren't prepared for him. They're very similar guys in ways they can move in the pocket and throw the football. At the same time, we stuck to our game plan. Baker came in, and he played phenomenal. Hats off to him."

After sparking the Browns and finally getting them an elusive win, head coach Hue Jackson named Mayfield the starter this week.

With Cleveland sitting at 1-1-1, Mayfield will look to give the Browns a winning record Sunday when they travel to Oakland. Meanwhile, Adams and the 1-2 Jets will attempt to rebound when they face the Jaguars in a tough road contest Sunday.