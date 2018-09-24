Baker Mayfield After Being Named Browns Starting QB: 'We're Turning It Around'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has long-term goals as his team's starting quarterback.

"I didn't come here just to win one game, and I didn't come here just to start the next," Mayfield said Monday, per Pat McManamon of ESPN.com. "We're building a franchise here, and we're turning it around. It's about culture."



McManamon noted head coach Hue Jackson announced the Oklahoma product as the starter for Week 4's game against the Oakland Raiders and said, "There was nothing that I saw that he was not ready to handle."

In an ideal world for the Browns, Mayfield will give them exactly what they have been missing for so many years—stability at the quarterback position. According to McManamon, Mayfield will be the team's 30th starting quarterback since the 1999 campaign, which is the most in the NFL during that span.

It is no accident the 2002 season marks the team's only playoff appearance during the time frame with that type of turnover.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and 2018 No. 1 overall pick looked the part of future superstar and franchise savior on Thursday when he led the Browns from a 14-0 deficit to a 21-17 victory the New York Jets.

Mayfield went 17-of-23 for 201 yards and provided the crowd and team palpable energy after a sluggish start. He zipped passes through tight windows, demonstrated touch on deep balls and was agile enough in the pocket to extend plays and let his receivers find openings downfield.

He will face an Oakland team that is 20th in the league in passing yards allowed per game and dead last in total sacks after trading Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears this offseason. It is a recipe for success, and Mayfield sounded like someone who is ready to establish a culture of winning where it has been missing for so long.

McManamon noted Jackson said there are no plans to trade Tyrod Taylor—the veteran Mayfield replaced in Thursday's win—even though the rookie is now the starter. However, don't expect Mayfield to loosen his grasp on the starting job anytime soon if Thursday was any indication.