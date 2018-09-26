Barcelona Reportedly Confident of Frenkie de Jong Deal Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly remain confident they are in the box seat to sign Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong following recent links to Real Madrid.

It was reported by De Telegraaf (h/t Dutch football journalist Elko Born) earlier in the week that Los Blancos are willing to part with a staggering €80 million (£72 million) to sign the Netherlands international. Manchester United were also said to be following the development of the player.

Despite this supposed high-profile interest, Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal) said the Blaugrana are not worried about missing out on the Ajax prodigy.

