Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick Expected to Be Named Buccaneers' Starting QB for Week 4

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't relinquishing his grip on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback job just yet.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fitzpatrick is expected to be under center when the Buccaneers clash with the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick was installed as Tampa Bay's interim starter after Jameis Winston was suspended for the first three games of the regular season due to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The 35-year-old proceeded to light it up and led the Bucs to a 2-1 start, including wins over the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

To date, Fitzpatrick has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for a league-leading 1,230 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. In fact, he became the first player in league history to throw for at least 400 yards in three straight games following Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the downside, Fitzpatrick tossed three interceptions—one of which was a pick-six—as the Bucs fell behind 30-10 through two quarters and had to scramble to make up ground against Pittsburgh.

Still, the good outweighed the bad—and the Bucs couldn't flip back to Winston just yet.

Moving forward, head coach Dirk Koetter emphasized he expects Winston to contribute in whatever capacity the team sees fit.

"We love Jameis," Koetter said, per NFL.com's Austin Knoblauch. "He's a member of our team and anxious to get back. He'll be great in our locker room. And I know Jameis—in whatever role he ends up in—I know Jameis will embrace that role and give it everything he's got.