Chris Conte Placed on IR with Knee Injury After Stiff Arm from Vance McDonald

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Chris Conte was on the receiving end of a vicious stiff arm from Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald during Monday's 30-27 loss and will now miss time moving forward after suffering a knee injury.

According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, the Buccaneers announced they placed the veteran defensive back on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Shook noted this puts even more strain on a Tampa Bay secondary dealing with physical setbacks. Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is on injured reserve with a torn labrum, meaning the team has turned to Ryan Smith, Javien Elliott, Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart at the back of the defense.

While Isaiah Johnson figures to see more playing time following Conte's setback, he is coming off a disappointing showing as well considering his holding penalty nullified what would have been a crucial punt-return touchdown by DeSean Jackson.

Conte spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears and has been a steady presence in the Tampa Bay secondary since 2015.

He appeared in all 16 games last season and tallied 77 combined tackles and an interception and has 14 combined tackles in three starts this year.

The Buccaneers are 2-1 and tied with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers atop the NFC South, but it is no thanks to a secondary that is tied for dead last in the league in passing yards allowed per game. The group will be tested even more without Conte's veteran leadership at safety.