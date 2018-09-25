Manchester United Crash Out of League Cup, Lose to Derby County on Penalties

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Derby County at Old Trafford on Tuesday, as the EFL Championship side prevailed 8-7 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the third round.

Paul Pogba was omitted from the Red Devils squad as he watched from the stands, and United once again failed to finish an opponent off after leading.

Juan Mata opened the scoring for the hosts after only three minutes, as a sweeping move from back to front had the Stretford End on its feet.

Derby continued to plug away despite United's superiority in possession, and the Rams were rewarded shortly before the hour mark with a stunning equaliser.

Harry Wilson's blockbuster free-kick was from the highest echelon, and the ball dipped and swerved as it flew past United goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Romero's night was to further decline minutes later as he handled outside of his penalty area, forcing the referee to brandish a red card after 67 minutes.

Jack Marriott's goal appeared to have won the match for Derby with just five minutes remaining, but Marouane Fellaini's header saved United's blushes in the fifth minute of injury time, forcing penalty kicks.

The sides went through a number of perfectly taken spot kicks, and it was Phil Jones who missed his effort to give Derby the 8-7 victory.

United Must Sack Jose Mourinho to Save Season

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

As Jones ran up to the penalty spot, he was probably the last player Jose Mourinhowanted to save his side in this season's League Cup.

The victory was totally deserved by Frank Lampard's team, as the former Chelsea midfielder schooled his former Blues coach.

Mourinho's United do not know how to kill teams off, and after a magnificent start, the Red Devils once again proved they are their own worst enemies.

United were not entirely poor, and their stellar lineup was more than good enough to put a big numerical advantage on the scoreboard.

However, once again United allowed an inferior opponent to sneak back into a match, ultimately embarrassing them in front of their home fans.

Mourinho's tactics are crippling his team, and no one can say Derby were unworthy winners after a high-quality penalty shootout.

Sports journalist Oma Akatugba laid the blame firmly at The Special One's door:

Fellaini has been trusted by Mourinho, and the Belgium international was brave as he threw his head at the ball in the final seconds of normal time.

His goal gave United a lifeline, but if the Belgian is now considered one of the team's primary performers, it points the finger at the coach's wider man-management.

United have little hope of making an impact in the Premier League, and a run in the UEFAChampions League appears unlikely.

The League Cup was a good opportunity for the Red Devils this term, but once again, Mourinho has failed in a situation you expect him to succeed.

It's time for change at Old Trafford, and United need to find a fresh approach and a set of attacking tactics that suits their historical philosophy.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.