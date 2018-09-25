Lakers News: LeBron James Responds When Asked How to Earn Loyalty from LA Fans

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James fields questions during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After playing on a series of short-term contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James broke the trend this summer when he signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

As a result of his long-term commitment, James believes he's proved his loyalty to Lakers fans. 

"I signed a four-year deal, what more do you want me to do?" James said in response to a reporter's question about earning the loyalty and respect of the L.A. fanbase (h/t Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver):

James addressed his reasons for joining the Lakers after signing his deal, citing the franchise's proud history and being able to build a championship contender. 

"The excitement that I have to be a Laker, I'm happy to be a part of it because I believe the Lakers [are] a historical franchise—we all know that," James told reporters in July. "But it's a championship franchise, and that's what we're trying to get back to, and I'm happy to be a part of the culture and be a part of us getting back to that point."

James' contract with the Lakers is the second-longest deal he's signed during his NBA career. The four-time NBA MVP originally signed a six-year deal with the Miami Heat in 2010, though he exercised an early termination clause after the 2014-15 season to return to Cleveland. 

After missing the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, the Lakers have high hopes for 2018-19 thanks to the addition of James. 

James' teams have made the NBA Finals for eight straight years and won three championships during that span. 

