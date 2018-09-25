Lakers News: LeBron James Responds When Asked How to Earn Loyalty from LA Fans

Lakers News: LeBron James Responds When Asked How to Earn Loyalty from LA FansSeptember 25, 2018
After playing on a series of short-term contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James broke the trend this summer when he signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
As a result of his long-term commitment, James believes he's proved his loyalty to Lakers fans.
"I signed a four-year deal, what more do you want me to do?" James said in response to a reporter's question about earning the loyalty and respect of the L.A. fanbase (h/t Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver):
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Reporter: How do you expect to earn the loyalty and respect of the LA fan base? Lakers’ LeBron James: “Me? Huh? I signed a four-year deal, what more do you want me to do?” https://t.co/bQuyDNUQSZ
James addressed his reasons for joining the Lakers after signing his deal, citing the franchise's proud history and being able to build a championship contender.
"The excitement that I have to be a Laker, I'm happy to be a part of it because I believe the Lakers [are] a historical franchise—we all know that," James told reporters in July. "But it's a championship franchise, and that's what we're trying to get back to, and I'm happy to be a part of the culture and be a part of us getting back to that point."
James' contract with the Lakers is the second-longest deal he's signed during his NBA career. The four-time NBA MVP originally signed a six-year deal with the Miami Heat in 2010, though he exercised an early termination clause after the 2014-15 season to return to Cleveland.
After missing the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, the Lakers have high hopes for 2018-19 thanks to the addition of James.
James' teams have made the NBA Finals for eight straight years and won three championships during that span.
