Ray Allen Casts Other NBA Players Who Should Be in Space Jam 2 with LeBron James

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 30: Ray Allen #34 and LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat look on against the Denver Nuggets on December 30, 2013 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

With LeBron James set to star in Space Jam 2, one of his former teammates is giving his input as to who should star as the Monstars.

And no, it's not the Golden State Warriors. Well...not entirely.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with NBA legend Ray Allen and got his take:

A squad featuring Kevin Durant, James Harden, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis would make quite the formidable foe indeed.

It was just last week that SpringHill Entertainment sent the basketball world into a frenzy with a special announcement via Twitter:

Ever since, fans have been wondering who James and the Tune Squad would go up against. Allen isn't the casting director, so it's not his call—but he has an idea as to the most compelling matchup.

