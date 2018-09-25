Ray Allen Casts Other NBA Players Who Should Be in Space Jam 2 with LeBron James

Bart Young/Getty Images

With LeBron James set to star in Space Jam 2, one of his former teammates is giving his input as to who should star as the Monstars.

And no, it's not the Golden State Warriors. Well...not entirely.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with NBA legend Ray Allen and got his take:

A squad featuring Kevin Durant, James Harden, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis would make quite the formidable foe indeed.

It was just last week that SpringHill Entertainment sent the basketball world into a frenzy with a special announcement via Twitter:

Ever since, fans have been wondering who James and the Tune Squad would go up against. Allen isn't the casting director, so it's not his call—but he has an idea as to the most compelling matchup.