Report: Jose Mourinho Says Paul Pogba Will Never Captain Manchester United Again

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

SEVILLE, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 21: Head coach Jose Mourinho of Manchester United speaks with Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 21, 2018 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly informed his squad Paul Pogba will not captain the Red Devils again.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, the Special One spoke to his players at Carrington on Tuesday and told them the France international will not be his skipper again. Paul Hirst of the Times reported that Mourinho told players he doesn't believe the midfielder represents what a captain should be at Old Trafford.

Dawson wrote, "The move is designed to underline Mourinho's authority at Old Trafford after a series of episodes involving the midfielder that have angered the United boss."

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Nike Celebrate Modric with New Boots 🏆

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Nike Celebrate Modric with New Boots 🏆

    Nike News
    via Nike News

    Mourinho Tells Pogba He Will Never Captain Man Utd Again

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Mourinho Tells Pogba He Will Never Captain Man Utd Again

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    How Donald Trump Has Cost Man Utd Millions

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    How Donald Trump Has Cost Man Utd Millions

    via men

    Mourinho Backed by Man Utd Chief

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Mourinho Backed by Man Utd Chief

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report