Report: Jose Mourinho Says Paul Pogba Will Never Captain Manchester United Again

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly informed his squad Paul Pogba will not captain the Red Devils again.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, the Special One spoke to his players at Carrington on Tuesday and told them the France international will not be his skipper again. Paul Hirst of the Times reported that Mourinho told players he doesn't believe the midfielder represents what a captain should be at Old Trafford.

Dawson wrote, "The move is designed to underline Mourinho's authority at Old Trafford after a series of episodes involving the midfielder that have angered the United boss."

