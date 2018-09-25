Manchester City Transfer News: Nikola Milenkovic Interest Rumoured

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic has reportedly caught the attention of Premier League champions Manchester City, and manager Pep Guardiola is said to be scouting the youngster.

Calciomercato.com reported the 20-year-old, who has previously attracted the interest of Chelsea, is on City's radar during a fast start to the Serie A season.

Fiorentina sit third in Serie A after winning three of their first five matches. Milenkovic has scored twice from right-back, though he's equally capable of featuring in central defence.

The more recent of those strikes came in Saturday's 3-0 win over SPAL, via Eleven Sports:

According to Calciomercato, Romanian agent Fali Ramadani helped orchestrate Milenkovic's move to Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade last summer. His star has since soared.

Ramadani is described as being friendly with Chelsea, which is the other Premier League giant said to be interested in the seven-times-capped Serbia international.

City seem well-stocked in central defence but are likely to have one eye on the ageing frame of captain Vincent Kompany, who will turn 33 in April and has long struggled with injury setbacks.

There's less cover in the full-back areas, meaning it's possible Guardiola has liked what he's seen of the player on the right side and wants him to provide back-up to Kyle Walker.

Milenkovic's first goal of the season demonstrated his long-range shooting ability during a 6-1 win over Chievo. He offers an even output in defence and attack. His versatility at full-back and central defence also brings up similarities to international compatriot and former Blues star Branislav Ivanovic.

Earlier this summer, sportswriter Michael Yokhin chronicled the player's rise and compared him to a certain other Serbian great:

Milenkovic has split his time at Fiorentina fairly evenly between right-back and central defence, but he's played his international career exclusively in the centre of defence.

Chelsea's links to Ramadani make them a threat in the hunt, but City likely look attractive to any player and could crown Milenkovic's rise to stardom by offering him a move to England in 2019.