The Biggest Disappointments of the 2018 College Football Season So Far

10 of 10

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Clemson is quite good. Syracuse and Duke have been pleasant surprises. And who knew Virginia would win three games in the entire 2018 season, let alone in September?

As a whole, though, the ACC has been a colossal disappointment.

Florida State is at the forefront of this disaster, although the Seminoles have had the courtesy to lose only to conference foes. They were blown out by both Virginia Tech and Syracuse, and they damn near lost to Samford in between those Ls. The offense finally looked somewhat competent this past week against Northern Illinois, but they still committed four turnovers and never looked completely in control against one of the worst teams in the country.

At least Florida State escaped its upset scare against Samford. Virginia Tech can't say the same, as it lost to 0-3 Old Dominion. North Carolina handed East Carolina its only win of the season to date. And Boston College did the same for Purdue last Saturday.

Even a number of forgivable nonconference losses were made less so by being blowouts, like Louisville getting smashed by Alabama, Miami getting trounced by LSU, Pitt failing to even show up against Penn State and Wake Forest giving up 56 points to a Notre Dame squad that didn't surpass 24 in any of its first three games.

Add it all up, and this league is so weak after Clemson that it's beyond difficult to imagine a scenario in which the Tigers lose any game—regular season or conference championship—and still get selected for the College Football Playoff.

Heck, even if Clemson does get to 13-0, its schedule is going to be so weak that it might get seeded behind both the SEC champion and runner-up, provided neither one has multiple losses.

Kerry Miller covers college football and men's college basketball for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter, @kerrancejames.