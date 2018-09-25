SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 4

14 of 14

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Alabama is the best team in the nation.

If you disagree, you've not watched a lot of football this year.

When the Crimson Tide are playing at their best, nobody in the country can beat them. Even when they struggle at times, they can still cover that up with all the talent and quality coaching.

Playing Alabama is not going to be fun for anybody. Texas A&M was the latest to prove that, as it didn't look bad at all in Tuscaloosa last Saturday and still left with a 22-point loss.

As Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger wrote, Alabama looks terrifying.

So far, as Dellenger points out, Alabama has scored 51, 57, 62 and 45 points in its four wins. The offense has carried the way under new coordinator Mike Locksley, who has to feel like he's got things on autopilot. The Tide have gained 519, 599, 516 and 524 total yards.

Tua Tagovailoa is the maestro, taking the Heisman Trophy lead in his performance against the Aggies, completing 22 of 30 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns. A quarterback hasn't thrown the deep ball as beautifully as him in a long, long time.

You tend to forget UA also has running backs Damien Harris and Najee Harris, along with a few others who can shred you. The offensive line is one of the best in college football, and the defense is young and improving, even if the linebackers have been a bit of a disappointment so far.

The Tide are great, and they still aren't as good as they can be. That's scary for the rest of the college football world. As long as Tagovailoa is under center, it's hard to envision anybody beating Alabama unless the Tide have a huge off night.

Yes, they're that good.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Sports Reference CFBStats.com and recruiting data courtesy of 247Sports. Odds provided by OddsShark.

