Way-Too-Soon Predictions for 2019's Top NBA Free Agents

1 of 7

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

If Kevin Durant opts out of his current deal after the 2018-19 season, he'll be able to sign a new contract with the Warriors worth $221 million over five years. So for all the growing uncertainty about his future, made more pressing by KD's general inscrutability and the cap space that'll be sitting unused in New York and Los Angeles, he may not be that much of a flight risk.

Because no one has turned down a five-year max like the one Durant could get from Golden State.

There's a first time for everything, of course, and Durant may decide he's ready for a new challenge following the Warriors' (probable) third straight title. Perhaps KD will determine he's proved enough in Golden State and take less money on a shorter deal to try his luck elsewhere. But if the Dubs present an offer worth nearly a quarter of a billion dollars—one that'd allow him to continue chasing rings—it's hard to imagine him passing on the opportunity.

Aside from wanting to retain one of the greatest players in NBA history, the Warriors will be motivated by the 2019 opening of their new arena in San Francisco. Surely they'll want Durant in uniform and inked to a fresh deal as they usher in a glistening new era.

In the interest of team-building, Durant has left money on the table in each of his last two negotiations with the Warriors. He's got enough cash to last several lifetimes, but if he's interested in maximizing his earnings on what may be the last major deal of his career (he turns 30 in September), the Warriors can pay him substantially more than anyone else.