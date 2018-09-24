8-Team, $366 College Football Parlay Wins Bettor $61K After Stanford's Comeback

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

One sports bettor turned $366 into $61,567 after successfully hitting on an eight-team parlay during Saturday's college football action.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Todd Dewey, the bettor picked the Michigan State Spartans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, Baylor Bears, South Carolina Gamecocks, Troy Trojans, Wisconsin Badgers and Stanford Cardinal all to cover.

The parlay looked to be in serious danger as Stanford trailed the Oregon Ducks 24-7 in the third quarter. However, Oregon fumbled on a 3rd-and-goal from the 4-yard line, and Cardinal linebacker Joey Alfieri returned it 80 yards for a touchdown to spark his team's comeback.

Still, Stanford needed a fumble by Oregon running back CJ Verdell to set up the 32-yard game-tying field goal by Jet Toner as time expired in regulation. The Cardinal eventually won 38-31 in overtime, with Colby Parkinson's 23-yard touchdown reception the difference.