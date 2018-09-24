Bobby Evans Fired as Giants GM After 4 Seasons

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants announced Monday Bobby Evans will no longer be the team's general manager.

Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle first reported the news.

Since he is signed through 2019, the team plans to offer Evans another job within the organization, but he will also be free to seek employment elsewhere.

San Francisco entered Monday with a 72-84 record, the fourth-worst in the National League.

Evans has been with the Giants since 1994 but moved to the GM role in 2015 after Brian Sabean was promoted to executive vice president.

While the team won three World Series titles in five seasons from 2010 to '14, things have gone south over the past four years.

The squad has a 307-335 record in this stretch, with just one playoff appearance that ended with a National League Division Series loss in 2016. The 68-94 record from 2017 represented the Giants' worst season in over 30 years.

While San Francisco dealt with a plethora of injuries over the past two years with Madison Bumgarner, Buster Posey, Johnny Cueto and others missing significant time, there was not enough depth to overcome these losses to find success on the field.

The Giants announced they will be immediately conducting a search for the next GM, although there are conflicting reports about a potential top candidate.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti is the current favorite, but Schulman countered that Colletti will not be taking the job.