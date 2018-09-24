Lakers Media Day 2018: LeBron James, Lonzo Ball Interviews, Photos, Video, More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will be one of the most intriguing NBA teams in the 2018-19 season, and that intrigue was on full display as the organization held its media day on Monday.

As expected, all eyes were on their superstar offseason acquisition, LeBron James, and the young guns he's joining in Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.

Without question, joining a new team—especially one with a young core—will represent a new challenge for James. But the four-time MVP and three-time champion seems excited for those challenges.

"Tomorrow is like the first day of school for me. You know what to expect, but at the same time, you don't know what to expect," he said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "I look forward to seeing how I can work, and how we can all work together."