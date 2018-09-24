49ers Rumors: Tom Savage to Work Out for SF After Jimmy Garoppolo's Knee Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly looking for more quarterback depth after losing starter Jimmy Garoppolo for the season.

According to Jordan Schultz of ESPN, San Francisco is planning to work out Tom Savage following Garoppolo's injury during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Garoppolo will be out for the rest of the 2018 campaign after an MRI revealed he tore his ACL in his left knee.

Savage played in preseason games for the New Orleans Saints, but he is not currently on an NFL roster.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has reportedly long been intrigued by Savage, according to Jeremy Fowler and Pat McManamon of ESPN.com. When Shanahan was the offensive coordinator of the Browns, he reportedly liked the University of Pittsburgh product heading into the 2014 draft.

The Houston Texans wound up selecting Savage in the fourth round that year, and he spent the first four seasons of his career with them. In 13 games from 2014 through 2017, he tallied 2,000 passing yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Savage hasn't inspired much confidence during his NFL tenure, but San Francisco needs depth at quarterback in the wake of Garoppolo's season-ending injury. C.J. Beathard is the current starter, and practice squad player Nick Mullens is the backup.

The 49ers had high expectations entering the season, but both Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon are now done for the year with torn ACLs. San Francisco is 1-2 and may have to rely on Beathard, who has four touchdown passes and six interceptions in eight career NFL games, moving forward.