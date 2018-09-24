BYU Cougars vs. Washington Huskies Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

BYU is 3-1 against the spread this season, with a pair of outright upsets on the road. Washington, on the other hand, is only 1-3 this season, because it's favored by too much too often. Where might the smart money side when the Cougars challenge the Huskies on Saturday in Seattle?

College football point spread: The Huskies opened as 17-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 37.7-20.7 Huskies (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the BYU Cougars can cover the spread

Brigham Young is 3-1 both SU and ATS this season, following its 30-3 victory over McNeese State last week. The Cougars spotted the Cowboys an early field goal then took advantage of several McNeese State miscues to grab a 24-3 lead by halftime. BYU added a pair of third-quarter field goals while the defense allowed just 59 second-half yards, on its way toward the cover as a 23-point favorite.

On the evening the Cougars out-rushed McNeese State 161-73, held a 32/28 edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 4-1.

BYU opened this season with a 28-23 upset of Arizona in Tuscon, and two weeks ago upset Wisconsin in Madison 24-21. So the Cougars are already 2-0 SU and ATS on the road this year, 2-0 SU and ATS as a dog and 1-0 SU and ATS against ranked opponents.

Why the Washington Huskies can cover the spread

Washington is 3-1 on the season, following a tough 27-20 victory over Arizona State last week. The Huskies spotted the Sun Devils the game's first touchdown and later trailed 10-7. But they used a 20-3 run spanning the halves to take a two-touchdown lead and held on from there for the win.

On the night Washington out-gained ASU 373-268 and made 26 first downs to 16 for the Sun Devils. The Huskies may have come a little closer to covering the spread as 18-point favorites but a dumb call on the first play of the game resulted in an interception and an Arizona State touchdown, and Washington later settled for a field goal from a 1st-and-goal situation from the Sun Devils 4-yard line.

The Huskies have now out-gained and out-rushed two of their three Power 5 opponents this season.

Smart betting pick

Washington couldn't cover 46 points against North Dakota three weeks ago or 18 points against Arizona State, and now it's heavily favored against an independent BYU team unafraid of taking on quality opponents in tough places to play. The Huskies should still win this game but smart money takes the Cougars and the points.

College football betting trends

BYU is 3-1 SU in its last four games vs Washington.

The total has gone under in 17 of Washington's last 24 games at home vs teams with winning records.

Washington is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.