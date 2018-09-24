Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State owns the edge in the recent series with Penn State, winning five of the last six meetings straight up, including that crazy affair at the Horseshoe last year. But the Nittany Lions are 3-1 against the spread the last four meetings and covered as seven-point dogs last season.

In a big game in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes battle the Nittany Lions on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

College football point spread: The Buckeyes opened as three-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 41.8-34.0 Buckeyes (College football picks on every game).

Why the Ohio State Buckeyes can cover the spread

Ohio State is 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS this season following its 49-6 triumph over Tulane last week. In their first game with coach Urban Meyer back on the sidelines, the Buckeyes drove their first six possessions 91, 56, 93, 81, 59 and 81 yards to touchdowns, led 42-6 at the half and cruised from there. Meyer and OSU also made the alumni/financial backers happy by tacking on a score with one minute to go to cover the 37-point spread.

On the day, the Buckeyes out-gained the Green Wave 570-263, as quarterback Dwayne Haskins completed 21 of 24 throws for 304 yards and five touchdowns, then sat the second half.

Ohio State already owns one win this season over a ranked team, beating TCU two weeks ago in Dallas 40-28.

Why the Penn State Nittany Lions can cover the spread

Penn State is also 4-0 SU, 3-1 ATS, after pulling away on Illinois last Friday 63-24. The Lions took an early 7-0 lead, pushed that to 21-7 in the second quarter but then fell down to the Illini 24-21 early in the third. Penn State then scored touchdowns on its last six possessions for the win and the cover as a 27-point favorite.

On the evening, the Lions produced 591 yards of total offense, including 387 on the ground, 200 on 22 carries from running back Miles Sanders. Meanwhile, the Penn State defense stiffened to hold Illinois scoreless over the last 25 minutes of the game.

The Nittany Lions have now scored 177 points over their last three games.

Smart betting pick

Both these teams are putting up crazy offensive numbers, but only the Buckeyes played anyone of any quality, that victory over the Horned Frogs. And Penn State let Illinois stick around for three quarters last week. Also, in 10 matchups so far this season between ranked teams, the higher-ranked outfits are 6-4. The smart money here gives the points with Ohio State.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in six of Penn State's last seven games vs its conference.

Ohio State is 9-0 SU in its last nine games. (Avg winning margin: 29.67)

The total has gone over in nine of Ohio State's last 12 games vs its conference.

