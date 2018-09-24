Report: Ander Herrera Prefers Manchester United Stay over Barcelona Transfer

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera would reportedly prefer to stay with the Red Devils over securing a free transfer to Barcelona next summer.

According to ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, United sources said they are keen on arriving to a new agreement with the 29-year-old. Herrera is in the final year of his contract and will be free to negotiate with a foreign club like Barcelona in January.

Per the report, the former Athletic Bilbao man has been linked to Barcelona since Ernesto Valverde took the job at the Camp Nou. The two worked together in the Basque Country.

Herrera has been with United since 2014 and has been in and out of the squad for most of that time. He made 27 starts in the 2016-17 campaign but just 13 last year, per WhoScored.com.

The Basque missed out on the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton due to injury. In his absence, summer signing Fred scored but also struggled against the duo of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, who made life miserable for him and Paul Pogba.

Marouane Fellaini has been in fine form in a deeper role of late but normally does his best work further up the pitch. Like Herrera, he's better in a rotational role providing depth and tactical versatility.

Even though he's not an automatic starter, Herrera remains a valuable depth and rotation piece. Valverde will recognise this as well, and as a pending free agent, he would come at a bargain.

The Catalans lost Andres Iniesta at the end of last season and could use more experience in the central areas. Summer signing Arthur and academy product Riqui Puig are both excellent prospects, but they still have much to learn. It wouldn't hurt to have someone like Herrera coming off the bench while they do.

Per the report, the Spaniard is expected to return to the pitch from injury in the Carabao Cup meeting with Derby.