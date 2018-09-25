Ranking College Football's Best Freshmen So Far in 2018

0 of 10

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Few developments in college football are more exciting than a freshman establishing himself as a key player.

When he breaks out, fans immediately see a multiyear star for their favorite program. Already in 2018, several freshmen are demanding a whole bunch of positive attention.

One important thing to remember is that, in this particular framing, involvement does not equal achievement. Several freshmen are starting quarterbacks, but they've either struggled or lacked consistency.

The players highlighted have served as meaningful contributors throughout the season and consistently made positive impacts. Redshirt freshmen are included.