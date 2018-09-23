Earl Thomas Says Cowboys Coaches Asked If He Was Ready to Be Traded Monday

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas could be dealt sometime soon based on his interactions this week.

Thomas heard rumblings about a trade in recent days, and Dallas Cowboys coaches even asked him if he was ready to be traded Monday, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

The six-time Pro Bowler had two interceptions against the Cowboys in Seattle's 24-13 win Sunday.

He even took a bow toward the opposing sideline after the second interception, showing the Cowboys what they are missing:

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Dallas planned to use the trip to Seattle to reignite trade talks for Thomas after failing to land him this offseason. The squad offered a second-round pick, but the deal wasn't accepted.

Additionally, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported the Cowboys are one of several teams to discuss a trade with the Seahawks, with the Kansas City Chiefs being a top contender.

Thomas appears fine with a trade as long as whoever acquires him is willing to provide him a long-term deal.

"I just want to be appreciated, that's it," he said after Sunday's game, per Curtis Crabtreeof Pro Football Talk.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract and held out most of training camp while seeking a new deal. He returned in time for Week 1, and if Thomas manages to remain with the Seahawks through 2018, he will hit free agency at the end of the season.