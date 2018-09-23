Jimmy Butler Rumors: Dan Gilbert, Cavaliers Pursuing Trade for Timberwolves Star

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly interested in acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler via trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert was seen speaking with T-Wolves owner Glen Taylor at the NBA Board of Governors meeting Friday.

Wojnarowski reported last week that Butler requested a trade from Minnesota and listed the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets as preferred destinations.

