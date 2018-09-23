TMZ: Police Increase Security Surrounding Yasiel Puig's Home After 4th Burglary

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has recently had his home burglarized a number of times and had an intruder on his property this week, though police in the area are ramping up their efforts, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "Cops have significantly increased their presence in the San Fernando Valley area where Puig's home—and so many others—have been hit by thieves. Puig's fourth burglary—the last one was this week—was the catalyst for law enforcement to kick things up to nab some of these bad guys."

According to TMZ, authorities believe the same three men had broken into Puig's home once before. They reportedly did around $10,000 worth of damage to his home in their latest break-in.

Per that report, "Puig has a Ring security system set up at his home to get alerts for any visitors, but so far it hasn't been enough to keep thieves away."

Puig's home has now been burglarized four times: last season's spring training, last year's World Series and twice since Aug. 30.

According to TMZ, musician Wiz Khalifa and actress Christina Milian have recently had their homes burglarized as well in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.