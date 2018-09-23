Manchester City Transfer News: Juventus Reportedly Eye Long-Term Leroy Sane Move

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli is reportedly willing to play the long game in pursuit of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane as he hopes to bring the club their own "young Cristiano Ronaldo."

After signing the real Ronaldo from Real Madrid for £100 million this past summer, Juventus are said to see Sane as a similar star of the next generation and will wait two, or even three, years to sign him, per Calciomercato.com.

According to the report, Juve accept that Kylian Mbappe may be out of their reach but see Sane as a more realistic target. And although a move is not financially feasible at present, the Bianconeri will lay the groundwork to potentially conclude a deal in the future.

Speculation has risen at the Etihad Stadium of late, too, after Sane played just 30 minutes in City's opening four Premier League matches this season. However, it didn't take him long to reinstate his impact against Fulham last Saturday:

Murmurs over Sane's attitude have escalated in recent months, and Calciomercato mentioned Juventus may seek to capitalise on any "minor friction" he's had with Pep Guardiola.

Except City's boss has himself moved to dissuade any talk of tension between the two after standing up to defend Sane's character in a recent press conference, via ESPN FC:

Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, spoke to Sport (h/t MailOnline's Robert Summerscales) after his client's move to Turin this summer and indicated he'll retire in Italy once his contract expires in 2022:

"I'm very happy for Cristiano. Juventus will be his last club, and I'm glad he made this decision. With this team he'll close out his marvellous career.

"I thank Andrea Agnelli in particular for his determination and his willingness to negotiate with Real Madrid.

"And I also thank (Juventus general manager) Beppe Marotta for his professionalism."

At that point the Portuguese will be 37 and ready to step aside for the likes of Sane and Mbappe to take a greater share of football's spotlight. And much of the landscape between City, Sane and Juventus could change between now and then.

Former Schalke starlet Sane at least appears to be enjoying his football in Manchester. At 22, he's already won the Premier League crown and was named Young Player of the Year last season.

What's more, Sane has made the most of his time on the pitch despite stiff competition for a place on the City wings and has elite company in the Premier League's creative ranks, per Squawka:

Juventus do have a talented array of wide talents with Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi flanking Ronaldo, while Paulo Dybala can also play that role if required.

Juve are said to be aware it will cost them in excess of €150 million (£135 million) to sign Sane, but their plans to get ahead in the race for a future superstar could save them money in the long run.