Juventus Transfer News: Youri Tielemans Talks Rumoured Ahead of January Window

Juventus Transfer News: Youri Tielemans Talks Rumoured Ahead of January WindowSeptember 23, 2018
Juventus are reportedly in talks with the agents of AS Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is understood to be seeking an exit from the club.
Tuttosport reported negotiations have been reopened (h/t Calciomercato.com), with the former Anderlecht prodigy pushing for another transfer a little more than one year after joining Monaco.
The 21-year-old spent the first 15 years of his career with Anderlecht, progressing through the club's academy and carving out his reputation as one of the greatest Belgian prospects in modern times.
It's possible Tielemans is simply struggling to settle in as hoped in Monaco. The club has had a difficult start to this season and has one win in six Ligue 1 matches, as well as losing their UEFA Champions League opener to Atletico Madrid, although attorney Leon Fresco predicted a strong team can still emerge:
Leon Fresco @FrescoLeon
@AminMunegu the team will be very good by the time it is too late in January or February. but if they play Falcao + Pellegri/Jovetic Golovin Tielemans Aholou Lopes Henrichs Ndoram Glik Sidibe that is the second best team in France
Le 10 Sport reported on the midfielder's desire to join Juventus earlier in September (h/t Calciomercato.com). It's said the Bianconeri were interested in the player in the summer of 2017 but were gazumped by Monaco's €25 million (£22.5 million) bid.
Juventus signed Emre Can as a free transfer to reinforce their midfield in the summer and, more recently, agreed new terms with Miralem Pjanic, but Tielemans would represent a longer-term investment for the future.
Tielemans has started all eight matches of Monaco's matches this season and has two goals to his name from back-to-back meetings with Marseille and Toulouse recently, which ended in defeat and a draw, respectively.
Roberto Martinez selected Tielemans as part of his Belgium squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and sports writer Alex Richards gave the youngster high praise after his appearance against England in the group stage:
Alex Richards @AA_Richards
Youri Tielemans is an absolute star. Touch and appreciation of space are top drawer, his passing both incisive & creative. Capable of moving players around him like chess pieces at just 21. Some future ahead. #BEL
Despite his tender years, he has earned 15 caps for Belgium and has made a total of 41 appearances in European competitions—17 in the UEFA Champions League and 24 in the UEFA Europa League.
Belgian football expert John Chapman recently lauded Tielemans enough to suggest he could keep his spot among the national team's senior ranks even when a certain Manchester City talisman is back from injury:
John Chapman @BelgoFoot
Youri Tielemans received a lot of plaudits (apart from Eden Hazard and Lukaku) and could stay in the team when De Bruyne returns.
Juventus had to fork out big to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer, so it would be understandable were the club not financially ready to make any major moves in the winter.
That being said, an exception could be made for a talent as promising as Tielemans should he continue pursuing a departure from Monaco, although that could lead to other suitors' interest in acquiring his services.
