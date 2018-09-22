Dwight Howard Roasted by Nick Cannon, More on 'Wild 'N Out'September 23, 2018
Dwight Howard has been the subject of plenty of jokes during his 14-year NBA career, but it's never been as brutal in public as on Friday night's Wild 'N Out.
The eight-time NBA All-Star was roasted by a whole team of people, plus host Nick Cannon:
Wild 'N Out @WildNOut
.@DwightHoward steps to the red squad only to get clowned by @NickCannon and his squad over his ball skills. 😂 Peep their full Wildstyle here #WildNOut https://t.co/dSKuvKfKNz
While Cannon called him a "basketball wife," it seemed like another line hit Howard harder.
"I ain't gonna lie Dwight, you've been in the league for a long time but we don't even know who the hell you play for."
If you were stumped, the correct answer is the Washington Wizards after he signed a two-year deal in the offseason.
Howard thankfully took all the jokes in stride, even dishing out a few himself before losing the team battle on the show.
Report: Wolves Focused on Trading Butler