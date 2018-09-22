Old Dominion Upsets No. 13 Virginia Tech for 1st Win vs. Power 5 Team in History

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

The Old Dominion Monarchs shocked the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, pulling off a 49-35 upset at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.

Saturday's win marked the first in ODU history against a Power Five conference team, according to WTKR's Adam Winkler.

Old Dominion made the transition from FCS to FBS in 2013 and joined Conference USA in 2014.

The decisive play occurred with 5:11 remaining in the game when junior quarterback Blake LaRussa threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Jonathan Duhart to break a 35-35 tie:

LaRussa finished with 495 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for another score in the winning effort.

Virginia Tech fell to 2-1 on the season with the loss, while Old Dominion improved to 1-3 after previously losing to Liberty, Florida International and Charlotte.

To make matters worse for Virginia Tech, starting quarterback Josh Jackson was carted off the field with an apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter, per Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports.

Jackson was just 8-of-16 for 151 yards with two touchdowns and one interception before being replaced by junior Ryan Willis.

Virginia Tech squandered a great performance from senior running back Steven Peoples, who rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

After ODU scored to take a 42-35 lead, it stopped Virginia Tech on fourth down and could have knelt on the ball to end the game since the Hokies were out of timeouts.

Instead, LaRussa handed the ball to senior running back Jeremy Cox, who ripped off a 40-yard touchdown run to seal the win:

Given how poorly Old Dominion played to open the season, former NFL tight end George Wrighster expressed his belief that the win over Virginia Tech was an all-time great upset:

ESPN's Heather Dinich added further legitimacy to that claim with the following stat from ESPN Stats & Info:

Per OddsShark, the Monarchs were 28.5-point underdogs entering the game.

Given the enormity of the upset, Brad Crawford of 247Sports suggested Virginia Tech is no longer worthy of a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll:

The Hokies even had an extra week to prepare for Old Dominion since last week's scheduled game against East Carolina was canceled because of Hurricane Florence.

Virginia Tech will look to shake off the loss next week when it travels to take on the Duke Blue Devils in a key ACC clash.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion will attempt to build on the momentum gained from the biggest win in school history when it faces East Carolina next Saturday.