Ohio State Destroys Tulane in 49-6 Win; Dwayne Haskins Throws 5 1st-Half TDs

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw five first-half touchdown passes Saturday to lead the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes to a 49-6 blowout victory over the Tulane Green Wave at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Haskins' latest standout performance helped smooth the return of OSU head coach Urban Meyer, who served a three-game suspension for his handling of domestic-violence allegations against former assistant Zach Smith. The team went 3-0 in his absence.

Ohio State outgained Tulane 570-256 and complied a 32-15 edge in first downs.

Haskins Bolsters Heisman Case with Flawless Performance

The Ohio State QB was on the field for five drives Saturday afternoon. Here are his numbers on each:

1st: 4-of-4 for 74 yards and a TD

2nd: 3-of-3 for 38 yards and a TD

3rd: 3-of-4 for 59 yards and a TD

4th: 4-of-4 for 67 yards and a TD

5th: 7-of-9 for 66 yards and a TD

Total: 21-of-24, 304 yards passing, five TDs

That's a Heisman Trophy-level effort regardless of the opponent.

Haskins entered the year as one of the country's most hyped players, and he's lived up to the high expectations—if not exceeded them. He completed 72.5 percent of his throws for 890 yards with 11 touchdown passes and one interception over the team's first three games.

The 21-year-old New Jersey native kept rolling Saturday. While many of his throws against an overmatched Tulane were first reads, he did a nice job of going through his progressions when necessary and continued to protect the football.

He could have posted eye-popping numbers if OSU didn't take him out at halftime. But a team with title aspirations can't risk its most important player when the result isn't in doubt.

Haskins' Heisman chances never hinged on the Tulane game. He'll need to post big numbers against the more formidable foes on the Buckeyes' schedule—the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines—to capture college football's top individual honor.

His almost perfect outing Saturday ensures he will remain near the forefront of the conversation as OSU heads into the more difficult part of the schedule, though.

Parris Campbell Key to Buckeyes' Championship Chances

Ohio State features no shortage of talented playmakers on both sides of the ball. Campbell continued showed why he's in that category Saturday with eight catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

The senior wideout has tallied at least one receiving score in all four of the team's games. He's also one of OSU's biggest X-factors with the bulk of the Big Ten schedule about to get underway.

Campbell's ability to beat defenses over the top while he works out of the slot doesn't get enough attention. Not only is he a matchup nightmare for the opponent's No. 3 cornerback, but he also creates extra space for the likes of K.J. Hill and Terry McLaurin.

Add his value as a leader who's got big-game experience, and it's hard to measure his worth. But if the team pushes for a College Football Playoff berth and a national title, Campbell will likely play an important role in the journey.

Tulane Must Bounce Back Ahead of AAC Opener

The Green Wave couldn't compete with the Buckeyes in any phase of the game, and it didn't take more than a couple of minutes after the kickoff to realize an upset alert wasn't needed at the Horseshoe.

That said, Tulane was a 37.5-point underdog for a reason, and the best thing head coach Willie Fritz can do is toss aside the tape from this game. It wasn't a fair fight, and the team won't face an opponent anywhere near Ohio State's level the rest of the season.

Still, there were a couple of bright spots. The running back tandem of Corey Dauphine and Darius Bradwell gained 82 yards on 11 combined carries and should do damage against AAC foes. The defense also held the Buckeyes to seven points after halftime, though most of OSU's starters had been taken out.

The real season starts next week for Tulane, though. If it can bounce back with a victory over the Memphis Tigers to begin the conference slate, Saturday's lopsided loss will fade into the rear-view mirror and the Green Wave can focus on making a surprise run toward an AAC title.

What's Next?

Ohio State will return to action next Saturday for a crucial Big Ten rivalry clash with No. 10 Penn State in a game that will play a key role in determining which team wins the East division.

Tulane will take the field Friday night against Memphis.

