NCAA Football 2018 Rankings: Virginia Tech Plummets Out of AP Top 25

NCAA Football 2018 Rankings: Virginia Tech Plummets Out of AP Top 25September 23, 2018
Alabama remains a dominant, perhaps unbeatable, force in college football. Behind the Crimson Tide, though, the 2018 season is starting to get interesting.
Old Dominion pulled off the biggest upset of Week 4, stunning No. 13 Virginia Tech and removing the Hokies from the AP poll. Six other ranked programs fell and caused a considerable shake-up in the back portion of the Top 25.
Five previously unranked schools entered the poll, including Kentucky and Texas following their victories over Mississippi State and TCU.
While the future will continue to bring changes in the AP Top 25, we'll always highlight the most notable week-to-week developments.
So Long, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech's suffocating defense kept Florida State to three points during the season opener, and the Hokies cruised past FCS opponent William & Mary 62-17 in Week 2.
Surely, they'd have no trouble as 28.5-point favorites against an 0-3 Old Dominion squad, right? About that.
Monarchs quarterback Blake LaRussa accounted for 501 yards of offense and five touchdowns, while Jeremy Cox powered his way to 130 yards and two scores. Old Dominion piled up 632 total yards, the first time since 2002 a Virginia Tech defense allowed more than 600 yards.
Unsurprisingly, the 13th-ranked Hokies bid adieu to the AP poll.
We See You, Texas
The roller coaster continues at Texas.
After losing to Maryland in Week 1, approximately 57 percent of the state's population wanted Tom Herman to be fired. Entering Week 5, the second-year head coach is a hometown hero.
Behind a 255-yard effort from quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the Longhorns celebrated a 31-16 victory over TCU. Wideouts Collin Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey combined for 201 yards and two scores to lead the receiving corps.
Texas returned to the poll at No. 18, while TCU exited from 17th.
Rough Day for Middle of Top 25 Continues
We already covered losses by No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 17 TCU, and two of the three programs ranked between them fell short, too.
Neither was even close to a win.
No. 14 Mississippi State scored first at Kentucky but didn't get anything else. Benny Snell Jr. dismantled the Bulldogs for 165 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Joe Moorhead's club managed just 201 yards of total offense in the 28-7 loss.
During the same window of action, Texas Tech went on the road and rolled No. 15 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders shredded a hapless defense for 621 yards during a 41-17 demolition of the Cowboys, who finished a paltry 3-of-13 on third down.
Thanks for Stopping By, Boston College
Following two dominant victories over inferior foes and a 41-34 triumph at Wake Forest, Boston College earned its first AP Top 25 ranking since the 2008 season.
The Eagles' stay was short-lived.
Purdue jumped all over Boston College, building a 30-7 advantage en route to a 30-13 win. Despite his torrid start to 2018, Eagles quarterback Anthony Brown tossed four interceptions. BC's offense mustered only 229 total yards.
Steve Addazio's team should be headed to a bowl, but the Eagles will probably resume flying under the national radar unless they upset Miami, Virginia Tech or Clemson later this season.
Oregon Chokes Yet Rises in Poll
One properly overturned touchdown started a slow, painful collapse for Oregon at home against Stanford.
Rather than holding a 31-7 lead, the Ducks watched their 17-point advantage slowly evaporate. Then, when it appeared they'd overcome the Cardinal's fourth-quarter charge, a fumble gave Stanford an opportunity to force overtime and win a stunner.
That's exactly what happened, as Stanford won 38-31.
But nothing in college football ever happens in a vacuum, either. Because of the carnage in the middle of the poll, Oregon actually hopped up one spot from No. 20 to 19.
Hello to the New Crowd
This is a strange week. It's not basketball season, yet Kentucky, Duke, Cal and Texas Tech are simultaneously included in the AP poll.
In fact, three of those four programs ended multiyear droughts.
No. 17 Kentucky had the longest streak outside of the Top 25, last appearing in November 2007. Additionally, No. 22 Duke and No. 24 Cal both snapped three-year absences.
For good measure, No. 25 Texas Tech returned for only the second time since Kliff Kingsbury's debut season as head coach in 2013. The Red Raiders ranked 24th for one week last season.
Considering their upcoming opponents, several of the schools might not stay in the Top 25 long despite all playing at home. Cal challenges Oregon, West Virginia heads to Texas Tech, Duke takes on Virginia Tech and Kentucky hosts South Carolina.
Nevertheless, a one-week stay is better than never getting here.
