NCAA Football 2018 Rankings: Virginia Tech Plummets Out of AP Top 25

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Alabama remains a dominant, perhaps unbeatable, force in college football. Behind the Crimson Tide, though, the 2018 season is starting to get interesting.

Old Dominion pulled off the biggest upset of Week 4, stunning No. 13 Virginia Tech and removing the Hokies from the AP poll. Six other ranked programs fell and caused a considerable shake-up in the back portion of the Top 25.

Five previously unranked schools entered the poll, including Kentucky and Texas following their victories over Mississippi State and TCU.

While the future will continue to bring changes in the AP Top 25, we'll always highlight the most notable week-to-week developments.